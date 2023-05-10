Fentanyl: ISP works to keep our highways clean

Idaho State Police detectives for District 6, based out of Idaho Falls, presently have several active investigations involving drugs, according to Lieutenant Marvin Crain with ISP. Of those investigations, the most time consuming and the most overwhelming of investigations are related to fentanyl.
Previous Jefferson Star articles on fentanyl have cited a lower range of numbers in cases, overdoses and deaths related to illicit fentanyl use from Rigby Police Department, Central Fire District and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. This, Crain said, doesn’t necessarily mean there’s no presence of the drug in our communities and streets.
“Local agencies focus on working in their areas, with amount of calls they get, they don’t have the manpower and not as much time to [actively] look for fentanyl,” Crain explained.
Smaller areas, such as the greater Rigby area, have a lot more reactive approaches to drugs, especially newer threats such as fentanyl, he said. They don’t have quite the same resources.
The Idaho State Police, as a result of Operation Esto Perpetua, has received funds to hire 6 new employees, one per district according to Crain. Their purpose, he explained, is to focus on criminal interdiction up and down the highways across the state.
Operation Esto Perpetua was launched in March, 2022 a program designed to combat the growing drug threat in Idaho, said a March press release from the Office of the Governor.
The program was launched as part of the governor’s strategy mentioned in his 2022 State of the State Address.
“Meth and fentanyl are the most serious and growing drug threats in Idaho,” Governor Brad Little stated in the release. “There is much more we can do to make Idaho’s communities safer. With Esto Perpetua, we are bringing together law enforcement, lawmakers, cities, counties tribes, families and the public in new ways with one goal — to meaningfully reduce the flow of fentanyl and meth into the State of Idaho.”
The program included both a law enforcement panel and a Citizen’s panel called the Citizen’s Action Group on Fentanyl. This panel included Shoshone-Paiute Tribe Chairman Brian Thomas, Custer County Commissioner Wayne Butts, Coeur d’Alene Mayor Jim Hammond, House Speaker Scott Bedke, Senator Abby Lee, former Ammon Mayor Dana Kirkham, Luke Malek and Idaho State Police Colonel Kendrick Wills.
Among the panels’ proposed solutions was a heavier need for interdiction. In the panels official report, they proposed stricter sentencing for high volume suppliers and dealers of fentanyl, consistent testing for fentanyl during probation along with improved roadside testing for law enforcement officers. They also proposed possible legislation to address the risks of fentanyl to individuals and communities.
In July 2022, Little announced Idaho would put up to $1 million toward combating the growth of fentanyl in the state, according to another press release from his office.
The $1 million would be put toward purchasing additional roadside testing equipment to triple the states ability to get fentanyl off the streets, the release stated. It would also be used to launch what is now known as the Fentanyl Takes All campaign, addresses the Citizens Action Group on Fentanyl’s call for more education on the drug.
At the time, ISP was also approved by legislature to use $250,000 to hire additional investigators and increase patrol hours for drug interdiction, the release stated.
According to Crain, these six new investigators will be equipped with patrol cars and whatever is necessary to perform their jobs. They will also receive training to look, listen and think during every traffic stop to determine if their is criminal drug activity present.
“We’re focusing on changing behaviors so people drive more safely,” Crain said. “But these investigators will also focus on the criminal element; on every stop they will also be extra vigilant and will be looking past to ensure they catch any criminal drug activity.”
These investigators, Crain stated, will also work together in neighboring districts to focus on particularly troubled areas.
Some of the greatest fentanyl numbers ISP has seen have been near the Coeur d’Alene area, for what Crain believes to be for several different reasons. One of the reasons, he said, could easily be the panhandle area is bordered heavily by other states, on both sides.
According to the Citizens Action Group report states loose drug laws in Oregon, Washington and Canada are another difficulty allowing people to purchase drugs and cross into Idaho. Furthermore, the report states restricted cooperation from Oregon law enforcement means that dealing with the problem along state-lines is difficult.
The population base is another contributing factor to fentanyl’s prevalence, Crain said. After Coeur d’Alene, more fentanyl activity is seen in the most populated cities. However, he also insisted drugs don’t recognize city borders and emphasized that no community is safe from dangerous substances.
Across several sources, Crain said, Fentanyl has been originating from Mexico and works its way up and across the country. In Idaho, specifically in District 6, drug traffic comes up from the south and heads north, coming out of Utah.
While Crain isn’t certain of exact numbers for fentanyl seizures, he stated District 6 performs several seizures of fentanyl on a bi-weekly basis. Each of these seizures has resulted in either three to ten fentanyl pills.
One particular stop, just north of Idaho Falls on I-15 near mile marker 120, ISP seized up to 2,000 fentanyl pills from a vehicle heading north.
“I’ve worked in Narcotics,” Crain said, “and I used to give drug talks. Some people will always say ‘oh, well, we don’t have a drug problem here,’ but it doesn’t matter. In Jefferson County, if I came in, and if I had one hour, I would find somebody willing to sell me drugs. Any drugs.”
Compared to Rigby, Idaho Falls has a much larger population base, Crain said. Rigby, as it’s grows is dealing with certain growing pains, but do not have near the population base as Idaho Falls. This, he believes, is possibly linked to the lower number of fentanyl-related cases as compared to the larger city. However, as the population continues to grow, drugs and other crime will only add to the existing growing pains.
Operation Esto Perpetua endorses proactive approaches to defending communities from fentanyl and other drugs. ISP is actively working to educate Idaho communities about fentanyl, Crain said.
Fentanyl Takes All is an Idaho-based fentanyl awareness and education website. It contains several resources for individuals and communities to learn about fentanyl from how to recognize it, steps to prevent accidental consumption to information on Naloxone, an opioid overdose reversal medication.
