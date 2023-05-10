Fentanyl: ISP works to keep our highways clean
METRO

Idaho State Police detectives for District 6, based out of Idaho Falls, presently have several active investigations involving drugs, according to Lieutenant Marvin Crain with ISP. Of those investigations, the most time consuming and the most overwhelming of investigations are related to fentanyl.

Previous Jefferson Star articles on fentanyl have cited a lower range of numbers in cases, overdoses and deaths related to illicit fentanyl use from Rigby Police Department, Central Fire District and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. This, Crain said, doesn’t necessarily mean there’s no presence of the drug in our communities and streets.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.