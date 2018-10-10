Jefferson County Fair Board Chairman Carl Anderson met with the Board of Commissioners to reflect on an excellent year between the Mud Lake and Rigby FFA and 4-H programs.
In total this year, members of the Mud Lake and Rigby FFA and 4-H programs combined to complete 1,080 projects this year amongst 458 members and 47 cloverbuds.
“Our fairs have just grown and grown and grown,” Anderson said. “It is a lot of projects and the kids enjoy them.”
Anderson indicated that there are 16 youth that partake in only FFA and two youth that participate in both 4-H and FFA in Mud Lake. Rigby on the other hand has 17 youth that solely participate in FFA and nine that do both.
This year they took four teams of kids to the district horse contest where they participated in horse judging, demonstrations and Hippology of which two of those teams qualified for state. On Oct. 15 they will be taking one team to the national contest at the All American Quarter Horse Congress in Columbus, Ohio.
At the East Idaho State Fair, 23 working ranch horses placed in the top six of every class, 41 in the horse groups had a member place in the top six in every class but two, eight dogs placed in the top junior and senior showman and won overall showman, eight represented the fair in livestock judging which resulted in a senior taking 2nd and the mixed team taking 5th, seven rabbits were entered of which they won top showman in every division and overall showman, the style show had one participant that took 4th place in intermediate and five members represented the fair in beef that took top in their class.
“Next to Bingham County, Jefferson County is the top award winner at the East Idaho State Fair in the 4-H and FFA programs,” Anderson said.
In addition to their successes at the fair, the two programs also partook in visiting West Jefferson High School, Ririe High School, Hamer Elementary School, Midway Elementary and Harwood Elementary where they taught nutrition, hand washing and crafts.
They visited Midway, Roberts, Farnsworth, Jefferson, South Fork and Hamer Elementary Schools for pioneer days, Idaho history and science fairs. Rigby High School was also visited to teach economics and Ririe High School for pioneer days, Idaho history and science fairs.
“The 4-H this year has been very, very active,” Anderson said.
Overall the two programs were involved in 24 day camps, 4-H Camp, Horse Camp, FFA Livestock Day Camps, hosted a shooting sports training and held an archery shoot this year.