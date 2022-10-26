Over a year following the initial approval of Rigby’s Local Improvement District (LID) #10, the Rigby City Council moved to close the liquidated damages period for Avail Valley Construction on the project, one of the first steps in closing out the project.
The motion came after Marvin Fielding with Keller Associates addressed the council on Oct. 6 with updates concerning lingering matters with the landscaping portion of the project.
“We notified Avail back in June that we were restarting the liquidated damages,” Fielding said.
As of Oct. 3, he stated, AV has accumulated up to $79,500 in liquidated damages, meaning when the construction company submits a request for payment, they will ask for the full amount of the work they performed, Fielding explained. He further explained the city will, at that time, reduce the full amount by the $79,500 in damages.
This damage amount, along with the few other expenses and claims brought to the city over the project, Fielding said, are things the city has the right to withhold payment over, as long as each withheld item is listed and explained.
According to Fielding, LID #10 still has a small handful of issues which need to be resolved, however he does not believe they are reasons to continue the damages period as they are mostly warranty issues, not issues with landscaping.
Concerns have come up, Fielding said, in the driveways of some of the street residents where the work was performed. There have been issues with cracking of cement on the driveways – concerns which Fielding stated he and Public Works Director Mitch Bradley have addressed with the homeowners and have also informed Avail of their required attention.
Bradley also brought to the council’s attention a letter sent by a resident of Tall Ave. which detailed flooding and water damage in her basement which she believes occurred as a result of Avail’s work while repairing a sprinkler system.
According to the letter, Bradley said, the resident hired a contractor to install a window at the back of her house around the same time a crew from Avail was fixing the sprinkler system. Bradley recounted the contractor she had hired cut one of the sprinkler lines. The letter then stated Avail turned on the water, which resulted in water running into the woman’s house all weekend.
According to Bradley, none of his employees were present, as the only people out there during the repair process were the Avail team. He also stated it has been city policy to never turn on water unless someone is home, which this resident wasn’t at the time.
As far as the damages, Bradley stated he believes it is Avails responsibility to take care of it, as they were the ones to turn on the water. Regardless, he said, it should not be the responsibility of the homeowner.
In a separate letter from Avails insurance representative, according to Councilmember Becky Harrison, Avail employees turned on water, saw that the sprinkler was not working, knocked, received no answer, turned the water back off and left. Because of this, their letter stated, they do not believe the company is liable for the incident.
According to Fielding, he sent a communication to the company explaining the situation and stating that although it was not Avails crew who had damaged to the sprinkler system, it was Avail who turned on the water to the irrigation system causing the damage to the property and is, at the end of the day, responsible as a result.
Depending on the council’s decision regarding the situation, Fielding stated they are also within their right to withhold the resulting expense of approximately $16,000 from Avail’s total pay.
At this meeting, the council also approved the extension of the warranty period for the landscaping work, as it finished earlier in the spring. The warranty, Fielding said, should be for a year, and was previously scheduled to end in November this year. As the landscaping work was actually completed in April, the warranty period was extended to April 23, 2023.
Lid #10 was first approved on April 22, 2021, according to an article published in The Jefferson Star titled “LID #10 receives final approval,” written by Samantha Vanderwalker. In that article it was stated the project was to cover 3rd West, 4th North and Tall Ave.
The project included replacing water and sewer mains and installing stormwater drains as well as replacing asphalt roadway and sidewalk, adding curb and gutter.
