Over a year following the initial approval of Rigby’s Local Improvement District (LID) #10, the Rigby City Council moved to close the liquidated damages period for Avail Valley Construction on the project, one of the first steps in closing out the project.

The motion came after Marvin Fielding with Keller Associates addressed the council on Oct. 6 with updates concerning lingering matters with the landscaping portion of the project.

