Fighting the fight against meth and fentanyl

On August 21, the United States Department of Justice announced the federal indictment of 25 individuals on drug trafficking and firearm charges. Seventeen indictments were issued over the last several months, according to the DOJ Aug. 21 press release, by grand juries sitting in Idaho and an additional indictment in a district in Oregon.
As to whether or not the collaboration between two multi-faceted Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force investigations in West Idaho, mostly in Canyon County, affects Jefferson County, Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson believes it does.
As a result of both investigations, the DOJ reported, law enforcement agencies seized approximately 98 pounds of meth, approximately 21,000 fentanyl pills, 531 grams of fentanyl powder, 38 firearms, 3 bulletproof vests and $121,615 in U.S. currency.
“The seizure of any drugs makes an impact statewide,” said Anderson, who believes drugs seized in other areas are still drugs removed from the streets and removed from circulation; a circulation which could reach Jefferson and surrounding counties.
Many of the individuals indicted are associated with local street gangs with ties to the Jalisco Nuevo Generacion Cartel in Mexico, court documents allege.
“The Jalisco Cartel is one of the main cartels responsible for the influx of methamphetamine and fentanyl into our communities,” stated DEA Assistant Special Agent in Charge Matthew Gomm, who oversees operations in Idaho.
According to U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit, none of the 25 defendants have clear connections to East Idaho. However, Anderson believes, as both methamphetamine and fentanyl are still making their way through South East Idaho, connections may still be present.
“Meth and fentanyl are still coming through our area,” said Anderson. “And they’re originating from the cartels, so there’s still a connection to the cartels here.”
Jefferson County sits nestled between two major corridors, US-20 and I-15. These corridors, Anderson said, aren’t just major for Idaho, but for the western United States. This makes these corridors major roadways for moving these drugs, he said.
These corridors may not be the same passageways used to supply west Idaho, but do largely impact the drug scene on this side; These corridors, Anderson said, provide for the movement of street gangs with direct connections to the cartels originating the drugs.
“Maybe they don’t live here,” Anderson said, “but there is this gang activity in Eastern Idaho.”
At the press conference, Lieutenant Colonel Sheldon Kelley, Deputy Director Chief of Operations a the Idaho State Police stated the day’s announcement represents “a significant step towards a safer society.”
According to Anderson, there is still work to be done.
“We’re fighting every day to keep our kids and communities safe,” he said, referring to local law enforcement agencies as well as state and federal agencies. “These cartels are vast. We’re going to keep fighting every day.”
