If you have considered running for a city council position, here is what’s going on in the local areas. This year’s elections will be on November 2. Every two years, city council positions are available for re-election and open to the public. There are a lot of positions open in each city, but there have not been any filings made by the officials in those positions as to whether they will run for another term or not.
Filing paperwork will be available on August 1, 2021 at the local city halls or online. Cities will be accepting filing paperwork from August 23, 2021 at 8 a.m. until September 3, 2021 at 5 p.m. A list of duties of the mayor and council members will be attached to the filing paperwork for whichever position someone applies for.
In Rigby, the position for Mayor, which is a four year term, is currently filled by Jason Richardson. Seat 2 is currently filled by Nichole Weight. Seat 3 is currently filled by Blake Davis. Seat 4 is currently filled by Richard Datwyler. Council member Becky Harrison’s position is also available.
Mayor Richardson stated he will not be running for a third term.
Council member Weight stated she will not be running for a third term.
In Menan, the positions that are available for this upcoming election are council member Seats 3 and 4, which are both four year terms.
The information provided by the city states Seat 3 is currently filled by Brian Storm, and Seat 4 is currently filled by Amy Gahn.
In Hamer, the positions that are available are two council member Seats.
Two of the four-year Seats that are currently filled by Roger Stedtman, and Dan Murdock, are available.
For the city of Roberts, they do not have Seat numbers. There are only four people that are in the council, and that includes the Mayor.
Two of the four-year Seats are currently filled by Shauna Lounsbury and Benjamin Poston, and are currently available for the election in November.
For the city of Mud Lake, the council is made up of four positions, and then the Mayor. There are no seat numbers for council members in Mud Lake.
Two of the four-year Seat are currently filled by Rosalva Llamas and Glenna Caudle. Both are available positions for the upcoming election.
In Lewisville, the position for Mayor is open, as well as two 4-year Seats for Council, Seats 1 and 4, and one 2-year Seat, Seat 3.
The position for Mayor is currently filled by George Judd. Seat 1 is currently filled by Mark Williamson. Seat 3 is filled by Linda Linsenmann. Seat 4 is filled by Brigham Briggs. Briggs was appointed after the last election and the appointment is until the next election so this Seat actually represents the second half of the term for Seat 4.
In Dubois, the position for Mayor is open, as well as two 4-year Seat for the Council.
The position for Mayor is currently filled by Annette Eddins. Two of the council member seats are filled by Joel Billman and Erica Perez.