The South Fork Business Park was approved for final planning during the Jefferson County Commissioners meeting May 17.
The business park is located at approximately 200 N. 3900 E.
According to Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Administrator Kevin Hathaway, before the final approval, there needed to be some adjustments done to the bridge, as well as paving the road to the business park.
"One of the contingencies for approval was to put in a wider bridge, which has been done," said Hathaway.
Hathaway stated there are about twelve lots that can be used for shops or commercial services. Each lot varies in size, with the smallest lot being about 1.01 acres and the largest at 2.69 acres. The total acreage of the business park is 19.49 acres.
According to documents from Jefferson County Planning and Zoning, the business park is zoned as Light Industrial, which is intended for commercial/light industrial business units.
Currently, there is only one company in the business park, Mountain Valley Electric.
Zach Giles is the original applicant and owner for the South Fork Business Park, as well as the owner of Mountain Valley Electric. Giles originally submitted his application for the business park in the spring of 2020.
According to Giles, Thompson Engineering has recently begun staking out the lots according to the plot sizes. Giles stated that there will be covenants put in place for those wanting to purchase plots and build in the business park.
"There's not going to be any harsh covenants though," said Giles.