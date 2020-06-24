The city of Lewisville will have to wait just a little longer for the remaining cameras to be installed on their security system.
Mayor George Judd stated that the company that was awarded the bid, Twisted Technology, told them they’d had quite a few people quit and would be delayed in completing the project.
Currently, the Lewisville Community Center and the library have security cameras and the remaining surveillance is set to cover the park and maintenance shop.
The cameras in the community center and the library are functioning and recording and once the final installments are completed, it will be completely turned over to the city.
Twisted Technology was awarded the security system bid earlier this year with an estimate of $9,877.49 after the Community Center was damaged in December 2019.
A group that rented the center caused over $100 in repairs after damaging the walls and trying to repair it themselves.
The agreement when renting the community center states that there is a fee if the renters incur any damage to the area. The center also has a policy stating that tacking, gluing, stapling, taping or otherwise adhering materials to the walls is not allowed.
While a representative checks the building before and after each rental, the damage went unnoticed until two weeks after the final rental of the month, and the group that caused the damage ultimately did not have to pay.
Judd said previously that cameras encourage people to act more responsibly.