B.J. Berlin, Mayor of Roberts, addressed the Roberts City Council on January 10 to report the state of the city in the new year. In his report, Berlin listed several projects Roberts has begun or will begin in the coming year.
Berlin began his report by addressing the growth in the city, which has led the council to begin updating and passing ordinances to help control the growth as it continues.
“Ours being a small close community, prefers less regulation upon it’s residents,” he said, according to the meeting draft minutes. ‘As our community is growing, we have come to recognize the need for some new ordinances to help protect the quality of life in Roberts.”
In 2022, Berlin said at the meeting, Roberts completed work to make fiberoptic internet available to anyone in the city.
This has been, roughly, a two year project, according to City Council Chair Ben Poston. Fiberoptic internet was made available to everyone in the city in early summer, he said.
Berlin further reported crime in Roberts was at its lowest level in 2022 than it had ever been since he became mayor. He thanked the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Sheriff’s deputies who respond to and aid in Roberts.
In the upcoming year, Roberts will begin a hefty renovation project on 2858 East from Roberts Elementary School and south. The goal, Poston said following the Jan. 10 meeting, is to make the stretch of road between the elementary school and Mustang Park safer for children who walk to school.
Poston stated they will be putting in sidewalks so the children won’t have to walk on the road in that stretch, which he stated is a traffic pinch-point.
This project will be funded through Roberts City reserves, Berlin said, as well as through a grant from the Local Highways and Technical Assistance Council (LHTAC).
Back in August, as reported in the Sept. 7 edition of The Jefferson Star, the city had applied for a $250,000 Community Block Grant which Berlin had, at the time, stated he felt good about.
This grant would be used to build restrooms for Mustang Park which are compliant with the American Disabilities Act (ADA).
In November, according to the November council minutes, Roberts was awarded the full $250,000 to build the ADA compliant restrooms in the park. Other projects the city hopes to complete in the park include an upgrade to parking and a walking path from bathrooms to shelters and the parking lot.
Another large project nearing commencement, according to Berlin’s report, are the repairs and replacements needed on the city’s waste water collection system. Berlin stated the city is currently completing surveys and investigating funding options.
Berlin also reported Roberts applied for and had been awarded a $2 million State and Tribal Assistance Grant (STAG) to aid with this project.
Along with all of these projects, Berlin expects planning and administrative work to continue through 2023 before possible construction likely begins in 2024.
Throughout the year and as funding allows, he stated Roberts will also continue to add sidewalks in the city and repair streets.
“We enter the new year financially stable, and with a big list of to-do projects,” Berlin stated.
Among the list of larger projects, Berlin included the installation of a new sprinkler system at Community Park, adding insulation to City Hall and more connections for new residents.
In the past year, Berlin announced, the City of Roberts had a new website developed and configured to allow residents to access payment portals and other city information.
“Our council, patrons and myself continue to strive for greatness for our city,” Berlin stated. “Our wonderful staff do their best to carry out our vision for our city.”
