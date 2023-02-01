B.J. Berlin, Mayor of Roberts, addressed the Roberts City Council on January 10 to report the state of the city in the new year. In his report, Berlin listed several projects Roberts has begun or will begin in the coming year.

Berlin began his report by addressing the growth in the city, which has led the council to begin updating and passing ordinances to help control the growth as it continues.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.