Fire at County Line Landfill

A controlled burn to the west of the County Line Landfill quickly got out of control Aug. 3, burning up to and along the west side of the landfill.
Central Fire Chief Carl Anderson said the fire burned “just grass and brush” and did not cause any damage. A hay and grain field were nearby, but Anderson said fire-fighters managed to subdue the flames before it spread to either field.
Jefferson County Public Works Administrator Dave Walrath said the lock to the landfill did need to be cut for fire crews to subdue the fire. Walrath said overall, “minimal damage” was done.
Anderson said the fire had been started by a neighbor who had not called Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office before starting the controlled burn. He said anyone starting a controlled burn must first call dispatch, since dispatch is kept updated on Red Flag Warnings and dangerously windy conditions. Anderson said burning is especially dangerous right now.
“It is extremely dry,” he said. “Be very, very careful when having a controlled burn.”