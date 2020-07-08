Fire at Sage Junction

(BLM) — At approximately 12:30 p.m. July 3, a fire started four miles south of Hamer on Bureau of Land Management property.
The suspected cause, which is under investigation, is assumed to be human caused.
At 117 acres, the fire was 80% contained as of July 3 and the BLM expected to have it fully contained by that night around 10:00 p.m.
The fire resulted in smoldering within the perimeter fueled by grass and shrubs on flat ground. No structures were threatened in the fire and no evacuations or closures were required.
According to the press release, "Federal firefighters along with Hamer FD, West Jefferson FD, Roberts FD and Central FD were able to quickly stop the fire spread this afternoon."
According to Fire Mitigation Specialist for the Idaho Falls District of the BLM Kelsey Griffee, in the last three years, 16 out of 18 fires in the area have been human-caused.
"There was no lightning in the area and when it was investigated, there was no sign of a lightning strike," Griffee said. "Investigation time length depends on if we need to do follow ups, if there's suspects and testing, meaning results cane be determined the day of the fire or months after."
The initial size up of the fire was about 50 acres with the final size of the fire being 117 acres. Griffee stated it was fairly quick to contain and the BLM crew had a lot of great assistance from local farmers and fire departments.
"We were able to get a line around it very quickly," Griffee said.
According to Griffee, there are a lot of different ways a fire can be caused. In Idaho in general, the number one way humans cause fires is through roadside starts.
"When people go to enjoy the public lands, they need to ensure chains are tied up and not dragging, so nothing starts," Grifee said. "It'd be horrible to be driving and then look behind you and see little fires trailing behind. Make sure everything is tied up and secure to prevent roadside fires."
She also stated that doing maintenance and making sure tires are good can prevent fires as well, as tire blowouts and dragging wheels can spark fires.
In recent years, Griffee said the next biggest cause in recent years is shooting.
"With the Fourth of July, a lot of people still have fireworks around, and kids get into them or some people might have them in their cars and decide to shoot them off," she stated. "Please do not bring fireworks out to public lands."
Sage Junction was contained the evening of July 3.
There is also a fire currently located in Howe, Idaho, which Griffee said is not contained yet, as the terrain is largely difficult to handle. There are hand crews digging a line by hand to create a barrier around the fire to prevent further spread.
The BLM will continue to give updates and photos on the Howe Peak fire via their Twitter, @BLMIdahoFire, and their Facebook at Idaho Fire Info.