Fire destroyed a home at 3563 E. 665 N. in Menan around 1:19 a.m. Feb. 5.
Central Fire District firefighters from the Menan, Lewisville and Rigby stations were called to the scene after first a neighbor and then the residents of the home reported the fire. John Simon is the property owner, according to Central Fire Chief Carl Anderson.
Upon their arrival, Menan Station firefighters reported the mobile home had caught fire and the flames had run underneath the length of the mobile home. They reported an add-on room to the mobile home was also on fire, and the fire threatened at least two outbuildings.
The two residents evacuated the home and there were no injuries to the family or to any of the firefighters.
Lewisville and Rigby crews arrived and fought to contain the fire. The fire ran the length of the home but responders eventually put it out. As of 4 a.m. Rigby Station personnel were sent home while Menan and Lewisville stayed to put out hot spots and monitor the scene.
The fire scorched the outbuildings but they remain intact. The home is considered a total loss and total damage is estimated at $35,000 to $50,000. The cause of the fire was under investigation as of Feb. 5. The residents did report of having a problem with some electrical wiring, according to Anderson.
Central Fire had three engines, two water tenders, two rescue trucks, two chief vehicles and 17 personnel on scene during the fire. Jefferson County Sheriff Deputies, Rocky Mountain Power representative and Intermountain Gas representative were also on scene at the fire.
Central Fire encourages all residents to install and maintain smoke detectors in their homes and have an escape plan in the event of a fire.