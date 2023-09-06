County Commissioner Roger Clark briefly discussed fire prevention measures and grants on Aug. 28, where he learned about after spending time in Teton County with High Country Resources Conservation and Development. His discussion came following the month’s Elected Officials and Department Head staff meeting held at the regular Jefferson County Board of Commissioners Meeting.
He said they had toured some areas in the county where they had used grants to tend out some of the tinder and brush for fire control. Some of these areas included around houses, where sage brush had been taken out to create a fire break.
His purpose in bringing this to the county’s attention was to request officials and residents keep high-risk areas in mind and make sure some of these areas are taken care of.
According to Emergency Manager Rebecca Squires, after a meeting with Central Fire District, the most high-risk areas in the county are the Cottonwoods area, where there is a lot of highly flammable undergrowth, the Menan Buttes area and the Heise and Kelly Canyon areas.
Clark mentioned some grant money had been used already to clear out sage brush and tinder by the Menan Buttes and that there was funding acquired to do more in the area, from the gun range to the highway and weigh station.
Other elected officials and department heads provided the attendees and commissioners with updates from their departments.
Rob Cromwell, will Public Works reported a new position with Road and Bridge has been filled, however they will need to advertise for a new mechanic. He told the board that this position had been filled in the previous months, but due to low pay, the current mechanic had submitted a two-week notice. The furnace in the Road and Bridge shop will need replaced, he announced, as the current one is over 24 years old.
Joseph Sagers, who filled in for Lorie Dye for the meeting, reminded the board Dye will be retiring at the end of October. Sagers also reported the University of Idaho Extension Office had recently wrapped up two fairs, one in Mud Lake and the other in Rigby.
Now, Sagers said, the office will be preparing for their roles at the Eastern Idaho State Fair, which will begin Sept. 1 and run through Sept. 9.
Sagers also told the board to expect to be approached by Marnie Spencer with the University, as she prepares to begin the process of finding Dye’s replacement. County Commissioner Scott Hancock stated they had previously committed to appointing one of the commissioners to Spencer’s committee, which will revolve on finding the new Extension Director.
Kristine Lund, the County Treasurer reported her office has been working through Warrants of Distraint, which have been turned over to the Sheriff’s office. This round, she said, there are only 32 warrants, where there are typically closer to 90. Her goal for this round is to have all of them paid off and finish the round with zero Sheriff’s Sales.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has been keeping busy, reported Sheriff Steve Anderson. The large number of traffic accidents and service calls have kept deputies moving along.
When asked about the status of the two new vehicles Anderson had ordered, he answered they have been painted and striped and are now just awaiting outfitting with the proper equipment.
Milton Ollerton, Planning and Zoning and Building Administrator reported that building permits are up, above where they were last year, while this year inspections are much lower. However, he supplied, this only means inspections will be high again next year.
So far this month, the Planning and Zoning Committee has six items on the agenda for their September meeting, and four lined up for October.
The probation department has been busy this month, reported Tammy Adkins. Numbers are up, she said, while their staff positions are slightly low. A new juvenile position was hired recently, she reported, and this officer will be attending POST next summer. Currently, another officer is completing POST and graduating this month.
“We’re short on staff, but we’re pushing through,” she said.
Emergency Management Coordinator Rebecca Squires announced she is working on spending all of the 2022 homeland security grants while simultaneously working on building up a new collection of security grants. She advised that any departments have expenses related to terrorism prevention or the like, that they reach out to her to have those expenses covered by grants.
Squires also reported that the courthouse annex basement project should be completed near or around the end of October.
“It’s looking great down there,” she stated at the meeting, regarding the first of two American Rescue Plan Act projects which aim to create more space in the courthouse for county departments to serve the public.
The work for the court’s expansion has a notice to proceed dated Aug. 28, however, the excavator won’t begin until Sept. 5.
County Prosecutor Mark Taylor reported his office is now using their new software, which has been good although there has been a slight learning curve. The office is now nearly paperless, which he said is good as it reduces the amount of space needed for paper filing and storage. The software will also allow work to flow much more efficiently, he said.
Additionally, the Prosecutor’s office will be working through a few jury trials in the upcoming months, as well as moving forward on some civil complaints.
County Clerk Colleen Poole reminded all department heads and elected officials of the upcoming public hearing on the county budget for the 2024 fiscal year. The hearing, which would be held later that same night, would necessitate all departments have the final numbers for their budgets submitted, and combed for mistakes, according to County Commissioner Shayne Young.
Hancock thanked all of the departments for all of their cooperation throughout the construction in the county buildings, and their cooperation with the clerk during the budgeting season.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.