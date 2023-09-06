County Commissioner Roger Clark briefly discussed fire prevention measures and grants on Aug. 28, where he learned about after spending time in Teton County with High Country Resources Conservation and Development. His discussion came following the month’s Elected Officials and Department Head staff meeting held at the regular Jefferson County Board of Commissioners Meeting.

He said they had toured some areas in the county where they had used grants to tend out some of the tinder and brush for fire control. Some of these areas included around houses, where sage brush had been taken out to create a fire break.


