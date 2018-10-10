A 6.8 acre fire in the vicinity of Heise Road above Cress Creek was deemed to have been cause by fireworks, despite being reported as an out of control campfire.
According to a Central Fire District press release, upon arrival Sept. 29, the district found a steep hillside that was engulfed in flames. Both Central and Madison Fire deployed firefighters and trucks up the hill to begin extinguishing the blaze. Shortly after the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) was notified of the fire and deployed two brush trucks and one chase vehicle.
Fire crews worked to extinguish the until about 1:30 a.m. Around this time Central and Madison Fire left the scene while BLM crews were left to monitor. Central Fire’s Ririe Station returned to the scene the morning of Sept. 30 for six more hours assisting BLM with extinguishing the fire.
The release indicates the fire was difficult to extinguish due to the terrain.
“It was in some ugly rocky terrain,” Anderson said at the Oct. 1 Jefferson County Board of Commissioners meeting.
According to Central Fire Chief Carl Anderson, the fire could be seen for miles and local dispatch crews were inundated with calls to report the fire.
During the commissioners meeting, Anderson reported that they received 48 calls from ranchers and homeowners asking if they should evacuate or start rounding up cattle in the area.
“I personally had phone calls on my personal phone,” Anderson said.
After extinguishing the fire, it was determined that the cause of the fire was fireworks being shot off in the immediate area.
“We would like to remind all patrons and visitors to the area that fireworks on BLM or state grounds are illegal and that everyone should use extreme caution when camping and using campfires,” the release states.