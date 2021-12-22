The Central Fire District discussed a 5-county consortium with support from Jefferson, Madison, Bonneville, Fremont and Clark counties. The consortium is to see how much each county should pay.
This group will be put into place for emergency communication needs where all counties can share radio towers and share in the costs according to the percentage of usage overall.
Central Fire Chief Carl Anderson stated, back in 2008, the five counties came together to update their radio system. Now that this system is 12-13 years old, there is some updating and upkeep that needs to be done.
There were a couple grants that were applied for in 2008, according to Anderson. These grants were through the government for the counties to build a communication system so they could all communicate with each other.
Before this, Anderson stated each of the counties was on a different frequency and they could not communicate with each other. Since 2008, all five of the counties have been able to change to each other’s frequencies and communicate with one another when they are aiding each other.
“We have similar radio channels so that if someone is in Bonneville County, we can all switch to the frequency they are on if they need us,” Anderson said. “Each county has a frequency that we can tap into that we can use.”
According to Anderson, one of the reasons for putting the consortium together is to make sure each county pays their fair share on repairs. For example, Fremont County may not use as much as Bonneville County, so the counties are trying to see how best to do upgrades and repairs and make sure each county pays fairly.
“The proposal is by percentages of use,” said Anderson. “Each county wants to put this together to see how it could work for everybody.”
Anderson stated the communication system works well for these counties, and all of the counties that use the radio system get along with each other. When Central Fire is aiding another county, it’s easier to communicate with them, Anderson said.
One of the reasons they are updating this radio system is because, recently, Anderson stated there was an incident where the radios went down and they lost communication amongst the other counties for a short while.
They have meetings where all of the counties come together and there are representatives for the commissioners if they are unable to meet it, and Anderson stated that is how they will proceed with these meetings.
According to Anderson, there is no specific timeline or desired repairs that are being done for this project.
“We want to work together to make sure we’re on the same page for preventive measures and we have the upgrades that we need done,” Anderson said.