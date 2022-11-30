Officials in the city of Ririe are looking into funding to initiate a new traffic study, according to Mayor Larry Lovell at the City Council’s Oct. 11 meeting.
Their most recent traffic study, according to the council, is about six or seven years old already. At the time of the last traffic study, Lovell indicated there had been a checklist of eight resulting projects, many of which were completed.
“I had a patron approach me about the Maverik intersection,” Councilmember Howard Kimmel reported. “They suggested a round-about.”
Kimmel further explained he had thought about the eminent domain which would be necessary to take place and put a round about in the intersection, and thought maybe a stoplight would work better. Either way, in order to begin such a project, Ririe would need to complete a new traffic study and bring the issues to the Idaho Transportation Department.
The intersection in question intersects Highway 48 with Main St., 1st West, County Line and 130th Road E. Three of these roads go past schools in Ririe, with 1st and Main running on either side of Ririe Elementary School and 130th going up by Ririe Jr. and Sr. School. According to the council, children often cross the street at that intersection.
At certain parts of the day, Kimmel said, the intersection is very busy. Contributing to the concern is that several people pull up to the marquee on the road instead of the intersection.
Lovell indicated he would be looking into funding with Paul Scoresby of S&A Engineering, who attended a meeting with the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council. He stated Scoresby would be filling out applications to see if he can secure funding through LTHAC to help with the traffic study they need.
“It’s going to need to come in conjunction with the state,” Lovell said. “They’ve got concerns about some of these intersections up here.”
The Maverik intersection, as well as the Flying J intersection, Lovell stated, are both concerning as they create bottlenecks at certain times of the day.
He stated that since their current study is a little outdated, it may be time to have an updated one now.
One of the benefits of a new traffic study discussed in the meeting was the ability to count for some of the new developments and plats coming into the Ririe area. A study, Lovell stated, would look at the whole city, but may take a little time to get one going. This, according to the council, would take into consideration traffic stemming from the future Mulberry subdivision and other projects.
According to Council President Eric Bennion on Nov. 17, city maintenance is working now to gather all of the necessary information for Ririe to apply to a yearly LHTAC grant for a Transportation Plan Update.
The Transportation Plan Update will analyze the city’s existing transportation plan to see what projects from it have been completed. It will also re-evaluate projects which were not completed and take the city’s current state into account to re-assess potential solutions.
The deadline for this grant is Dec. 1, and Bennion stated he expects they will have their application submitted by then. Grants are awarded by February or March of 2023.
Bennion said the city will have to wait for the new plan and use that as a basis for funding and formulating projects to help ease the traffic.
