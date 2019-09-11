REXBURG — A camper trailer caught fire around 10 p.m., Sept. 4, on Syringa Street as its owner, a 20-year-old man, attempted to test the trailer’s refrigerator. No one suffered injury, but the flames destroyed the trailer.
“The owner was going through it to test all the appliances to make sure they were firing right, and that they were all propane lit. He got to the refrigerator, he lit it up, and it exploded,” said Madison Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Dave Davis.
The owner escaped injury as the flames shot out through the camper’s venting system.
“Just to guess, the gas had collected around the refrigerator area. It was a fairly small explosion,” he said.
The owner attempted to put the flames out with a fire extinguisher, but the fire had spread throughout the camper trailer.
“The fire extinguisher wasn’t getting the fire out, so he got ahold of 911,” Davis said.
Denise Pierson, who lives near the camper trailer, said that smoke from the trailer woke her up.
“It was scary to wake up and smell that much smoke,” she said. “You knew it was somewhere close.”
Pierson quickly learned the smoke was coming from the neighboring camper trailer. No surrounding properties were damaged.
The camper trailer’s owner had planned to sell it, Davis said.
“It was an older trailer,” he said. “They were looking to get it ready to sell. They were going to ask for $2,000. He did not have insurance on the trailer. The trailer is gone.”
Firefighters spent an hour at the scene, Davis said.
Lisa Dayley Smith
Rexburg Standard Journal