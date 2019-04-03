A floating water park is officially coming to Jefferson County Lake, after the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners approved the vendor application March 25.
Parks and Recreation Director Mickey Eames introduced the idea March 11, but was requested to address liability concerns shared by the commissioners.
A couple concerns the commissioners had included which party would be liable if a camper decided to play on the float in the off-hours and either hurt themselves or damaged the equipment, and would the floats be deflated during the county’s Fourth of July celebration to prevent damage done by a firework.
Eames said the vendor is liable for all damages and is planning to relocate the equipment during the celebration.
The county will receive four percent of Altitude H2O’s earnings in lieu of the county’s $300 vendor fee. The vendor has also accepted all liability.
The 157-foot long, 135-feet wide water park is proposed to cost between $7 and $10 per person, per hour and will feature two full-time certified lifeguards. Eames said the vendor is also requiring all participants to wear a lifejacket.
The water park will also have areas to climb, swing, balance and slide and can hold roughly 145 people.
Eames said the park will likely be placed on the west side of the lake adjacent to the Rigby Lake Path and the Dry Bed.
The commissioners unanimously approved the water park.
In other action, the commissioners approved two purchases for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office’s mobile command center.
Deputy Mike Miller said the department’s mobile command center is typically used at Jefferson County Lake, large celebrations such as the Menan Independence Day celebration and for other large events such as wildfires.
“It makes it real nice so that we can basically run dispatch services for the event out there and then dispatch here can take care of the normal day-to-day traffic,” Miller said.
He indicated that last year they didn’t use the center as often as they would’ve thought considering all of the large fires that occurred last summer. He said part of the reason for that are the center’s technological limitations due to it being purchased in 2004.
One piece he said they would like to purchase is a cradle point that is a cellular connection that turns into Wi-Fi.
“So when we’re on an event we can allocate the Wi-Fi there so we can get whatever data we need, or transmit data that we need,” Miller said.
The second purchase is an antenna for the cradle point to extend its coverage area.
“I very much feel like we need it,” Miller said.
The commissioners unanimously approved the purchase of the $1,520 antenna and $4,511 for the cradle point.