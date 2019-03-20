A floating water park could be coming to Jefferson County Lake this summer after Parks and Recreation Director Mickey Eames proposed the idea at a March 11 Jefferson County Board of Commissioners meeting.
Eames said the vendor, Altitude H2O, is proposing to give the county four percent of its earnings in lieu of the county’s $300 vendor fee and is liable for any damages.
“He’s a private vendor not affiliated with Jefferson County, and Jefferson County is not liable for any harm, and there is no liability for damage or injury that may occur,” she said.
The proposed cost per person, per hour is between $7 and $8 and would feature two full-time certified lifeguards.
Before making a decision, the commissioners shared many of their concerns with Eames.
Commissioner Roger Clark asked if having a floating water park is conducive with Eames’ goals for the park. Commissioner Scott Hancock said the cost may be too steep deterring people from participating, and Commissioner Shayne Young questioned if having the water park would negatively impact similar businesses in the county.
“Are we taking any business away from our local people,” Young said. “Are we putting our taxpayers out of business?”
Emergency Management Director Rebecca Squires also questioned who would be liable if someone camping played on the equipment during the off hours and injured themselves as well as if the lifeguards would rescue someone else at the lake if they weren’t playing on the park.
“What will the lifeguards do if they notice a problem that’s outside their area,” Squires asked. “Is the contractor responsible for the security of that equipment?”
Overall, Eames said vendors sign a year-to-year contract, and if the water park doesn’t work this year, they don’t have to agree to have them come back the following year.
“I’d like to see how we do that first year, and how they do, and if it isn’t a good fit for both of us, we’re one year out,” she said.
For the time being, the commissioners tabled the matter, requesting that she address their questions first.
“I honestly think it would be a great improvement,” Eames said. “It spreads the kids out more. It gives them something else to have fun doing out there.”