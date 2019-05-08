The United States Army Corps of Engineers have deployed two emergency management flood-fights specialists from the Walla Walla District April 28, to provide technical assistance to Jefferson and Madison Counties’ emergency managers as they prepare for seasonal flows to peak in upper-Snake River areas
The Corps of Engineers announced April 26, that Civil Engineer Joy Hartl and Hydraulic Engineer Kevin Schneidmiller from the District headquarters in Walla Walla, Wash. will assist local levee sponsors with assessing levee performance and identifying areas that may be of concern.
According and Corps of Engineers report, some rivers in the basin were already at, or forecasted to soon reach bankfull or flood stage conditions as of April 26.
Corps officials worked with local officials to obtain on-site observations from communities located along rivers throughout Walla Walla district area of operations. They will also provide technical assistance, supplies, materials equipment and, or contracts in help to fight flooding.
Schneidmiller told The Star May 1 that they were inspecting areas in Jefferson and Madison Counties April 28 and 29, and that they were on their way to Blackfoot for a couple days before returning to Walla Walla May 3.
During their inspections, Schneidmiller said they looked at potential bank erosion and how the levees were performing. He said overall the levees have held up well, aside from two areas, the Butte Market Lake Canal and near the Lorenzo Boat Ramp.
He indicated the Butte Market Lake Canal had an impingement site and quite a bit of erosion. He noted that there isn’t a flooding concern, but there could be damage to the canal.
The Lorenzo Boat Ramp was an area that received repairs last summer that Schneidmiller said is continually being hit by high river flows. He said they’re not sure if the river will continue to “attack” the bank, but they will return sometime after July 4—near the end of runoff— to assess any damages.
“The river moves quite a bit based on what flows are doing,” he said.
Aside from the two areas, Schneidmiller said the repairs made last year have held up quite well and that overall their concern with flooding is minimal.
“The levee is in much better shape than last year,” he said. “We’re in a good spot this year.”
As of April 29, flows out of Palisades Reservoir were just over 15,000 cubic feet per second (cfs).
Corps officials encourage everyone to keep local emergency management contact information handy, keep an eye on evolving weather and streamflow conditions and be familiar with emergency action plans for individual’s specific location.
“Be prepared and stay informed so you’ll be ready to react if an emergency occurs near you,” the release states.