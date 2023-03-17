The Circular Butte Landfill is closed to all solid waste deposits while Jefferson County crews rebuild access roads.

Rain and above-freezing temperatures rapidly melted the snow at the landfill, creating a gummy, slushy mess where access roads once were. Wednesday morning, March 15, solid waste personnel issued a warning on social media to avoid the landfill because vehicles were getting stuck in the mud and slush. By Thursday morning, the road between the scale house and the waste cell were impassable.


