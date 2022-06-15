The National Weather Service in Pocatello issued a Flood Advisory earlier today for the Henry's Fork near Rexburg affecting Madison, Jefferson and Fremont Counties.
Flooding right now is caused by previous heavy rain-fall through Teton and Fremont, and is hitting a crest very soon, according to Jefferson County Emergency Management Coordinator Rebecca Squires. The Flooding conditions right now will mostly affect Madison and Fremont Counties, she said.
"We'll see high water levels in Menan at the Menan Boat Ramp and by the Roberts Bridge," Squires said, "but I don't believe we'll have homes flooding in Jefferson County.
The only area that will likely see much flooding, Squires stated, is a small area in the confluence. South of the confluence, however, won't be affected due to the low levels in the South Fork, which can receive the water coming down.
"There's also ample capacity in the Jackson and Palisades Reservoirs that can absorb the water," Squires said, "so that's a blessing."
According to the National Weather Service, there is currently minor flooding of farmland near the river between the confluence of the Snake River and upstream near St. Anthony. The advisory also states lower Beaver Dick Park is under water and some picnic shelters are inaccessible.
Recently, Yellowstone National Park announced closures due to flooding from heavy rainfall. According to Squires, the majority of the flooding in Yellowstone feeds into the Yellowstone River, which then feeds into the Missouri River. Because of this, most of the water in the park right now will end up in the Gulf of Mexico and will not effect Madison or Jefferson Counties.