Flying and falling are not usually words people like to hear in the same sentence.
However, when a mutual interest in flying remote-control planes led Gayla and Gary Dumont to fall in love, the two were far from upset.
“When I met him, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s who I’ve been looking for,’” Gayla said. “For me it was just an instant attraction … I knew immediately he was the type of guy I wanted to get to know.”
She said the two met briefly on the flying field of the Desert Eagles Model Airplane Club in the summer of 2016. Gayla, now 66, said she had been looking for potential hobbies for when she retired. She said the club drew her interest because her father had been an avid flyer.
“It had some sentimentality for me,” she said.
She did not get involved that day, but returned to the club about seven months later, when Gary said the two bumped into one another yet again. At 67, Gary had been a lifetime flier and said he enjoyed building planes from scratch or kits, often based on real-world models.
“That’s probably my favorite way of getting an airplane together, is to build it,” he said.
On that winter day, Gary was flying in the high school gym with other club members when he said he noticed Gayla struggling with her plane. He said her plane had remained grounded for some time.
“She was having trouble with it and one of the guys says ‘Well, maybe you should just drive it around the floor to get used to the controls,’” Gary said, chuckling at the memory. “She was just driving around the floor.”
Gayla said she tried a few times to get the plane off the floor, but was unable to. That’s when Gary came over, and Gayla said that is when she recognized her attraction to him. She had been divorced for a number of years and Gary, she found, had recently been widowed.
“He knew exactly what the problem was, and offered to help, and I said ‘Sure,’” Gayla said. “From that point on, we started dating, and he continued to mentor my flying.”
Now, when they try, neither can remember exactly what the problem with the plane was, but it had had its impact. Gayla and Gary dated for a year before becoming engaged. The two married June 23, 2018 at the 7N Ranch Resort in Ririe.
Airplanes decorated the wedding cake, the tables, even the aisle as two grandchildren walked down with an airplane-shaped sign that said “We are cleared for takeoff.” The words were not entirely metaphorical, either.
“We had friends who were there and took off airplanes right as we said ‘I do’ and kissed,” Gayla said. “We had flying right there, immediately following the ceremony.”
The couple currently lives together in Gary’s Rigby home of more than 40 years. Gayla focuses on teaching continuing education classes for massage therapists and Gary runs a concrete company in Idaho Falls. Gayla also enjoys traveling and theater, while Gary likes to spend his free time woodworking. Collectively, they have five adult children and six grandchildren.
They said they still fly together whenever they can.