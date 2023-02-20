Former City Attorney Robin Dunn arrested for possession of illegal substances

Robin Dunn, of Rigby, was taken into arrested on Feb. 18 for Felony possession of pills containing fentanyl and for Misdemeanor possession of a Controlled Substance.

 Photo Courtesy of Idaho Falls Police Department

Former City Attorney of Rigby, Robin Dunn, was arrested on Feb. 18 for Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance and two counts of Misdemeanor Possession of a Controlled Substance.

According to Jessica Clements, Public Information Officer for the Idaho Falls Police, officers responded to the Shari's parking lot in Idaho Falls at approximately 8: 45 p.m. after receiving a report of a woman in a driver's seat who appeared to be under the influence and unsafe to drive.


