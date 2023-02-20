Former City Attorney Robin Dunn arrested for possession of illegal substances

Former City Attorney of Rigby, Robin Dunn, was arrested on Feb. 18 for Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance and two counts of Misdemeanor Possession of a Controlled Substance.
According to Jessica Clements, Public Information Officer for the Idaho Falls Police, officers responded to the Shari's parking lot in Idaho Falls at approximately 8: 45 p.m. after receiving a report of a woman in a driver's seat who appeared to be under the influence and unsafe to drive.
With the help of a Police K9 trained and certified in narcotics detection, Police found Dunn, 67, in the passenger's seat, in possession of approximately 60 "dirty thirty" pills, according to Clements.
"Dirty thirty" pills are counterfeit pills which are known to contain fentanyl. According to Clements, Police also found Xanax and alprazolam pills, controlled substances requiring a prescription, in Dunn's possession.
Dunn was taken into custody at the Bonneville County Jail where he is still held as of Feb. 20. His arraignment has yet to be scheduled, Clements said, but expects a hearing to be scheduled this week.
Dunn served as Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney for 34 years and currently is acting attorney for the cities of Ririe and Roberts. He recently stepped down from his position as City Attorney for Rigby after nearly 30 years.
As reported in the Jan. 4 edition of The Jefferson Star, Dunn had spoken to Rigby Mayor Datwyler earlier last year regarding the possibility he may not renew his contract in 2023.
At the time, Dunn stated he wished to "refocus" his career and try to move forward with "non-legal-related" ventures such as opening a low-cost car sales establishment. Dunn had stated he did not wish to retire from law, but hoped to remain practicing in a more transactional capacity.
Although Dunn had stepped down from his position with Rigby, he stated at the time he would continue to serve the cities of Ririe and Roberts as their city attorney as the work load for the smaller cities was less than that of Rigby.
