A 1.25 acre parcel of the former Rigby Junior High School property was rezoned from school and parks to commercial May 16 that will allow the purchaser of the property to construct a Dollar Tree.
The Rigby City Council unanimously approved the zone change located at the corner of Main Street and 1st W., contingent on a development agreement that would prohibit the developer from building multi-family housing.
Prior to the council’s approval, a public hearing was held, where two patrons spoke in favor of the zone change, and one spoke in opposition.
Randy Waters who represented the purchaser of the property indicated that he believes the zone change would spur other commercial growth in the area.
“I think it’s a great idea,” Waters said.
Project Engineer Steve Heath with Harper Leavitt Engineering was also in favor of the zone change.
Speaking in opposition was Rigby resident Dan Stowell who owns the property adjacent to the former junior high property.
“Is this going to be a good use of this property?” He said.
Stowell said he is concerned that the proposed business would set precedence in the community with regards to the look of the building, and that he feels it will reduce property values.
“I feel that if there were just square box buildings and a parking lot put on that property, it would decrease the value of my property,” he said.
Overall Stowell requested more public input and that they keep the property zoned the way it is.
Councilman Benson Taylor said the purpose of the public hearing was to allow people to testify, however no one else attended the meeting who had concerns with the zone change.
“It needs to be something so something can proceed,” he said.
During the council’s deliberations, most were concerned about the possibility of the developer stating they wanted to construct a business, but then changing it to multi-family after the council approved the zone change.
Rigby Planner Sharon Parry pointed out that the Rigby Planning and Zoning Commission approved the zone change but contingent upon a development agreement that would prevent the developer from doing such.
Waters informed the council that the purchaser is willing to sign a development agreement to ease the council’s concerns.
“We actually have a use for this that’s not multi-family,” he said.
With that, Taylor moved to approve the zone change contingent upon the development agreement.
“It’s a good development and a good use for the property,” Councilman Doug Burke said. “It would be a welcome change for our downtown.”
Councilman Adam Hall and Councilwoman Nichole Weight were absent from the hearing.
The Jefferson Joint School District No. 251 Board of Trustees approved the sale of lot 8 of the former junior high building Feb. 13. District Business Director Bryce Bronson said the offer was for approximately $3 a square-foot equaling roughly $163,557.
The purchaser of the land was Travis Stroud with the Northwest Development Company.