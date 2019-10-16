Rigby City Council has officially rezoned the former Rigby Junior High School property.
Half of the block located north of Main Street and west of First West will be a commercial, rather than a school zone. That half of the block has recently been used as a field for school sport practices. The exception is the lot under construction on the corner of Main Street and First West, which the council previously zoned commercial. A Dollar Tree is being built there.
Part of the reason for the most recent zone change is to allow Laine Eckersell of Eckersell Funeral Home to use the property for commercial purposes. Eckersell made a bid on the property, which Jefferson Joint School District No. 251 trustees considered in July. The board of trustees counteroffered with an increase of $5,000 to cover realty-related costs. Eckersell said the sale was pending the city council’s decision on the zone change.
“(Eckersell) is looking to move his current facility over to there, so he needs it to be zoned for commercial,” Nick Hansen with NBW Architects told the council.
Rigby Mayor Jason Richardson said if council members were to approve another corner lot becoming commercial on the block, it made sense to zone all three lots up for sale as commercial. Richardson said the school district was unable to apply to have the property rezoned commercial. However, he said Chad Martin, superintendent of Jefferson Joint School District No. 251, was in favor of the rezoning. Martin has indicated the zone change will be good for the district.
“It will help (the district) to sell their property if they can have it rezoned for commercial,” Hansen said about the former junior high lots.
Richardson told the council that while there was an indication of what one of the properties would be used for in the case of Eckersell’s, the council would not be able to control which businesses could move into the commercial zone.
“When we make a zone change, it’s not for a particular type of business, it opens it up to commercial overall,” he said.
Council members followed the recommendation of the city’s planning and zoning commissioners, unanimously approving the change Oct. 3.