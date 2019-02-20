The Jefferson Joint School District No. 251 Board of Trustees approved the sale of lot 8 of the former junior high building Feb. 13.
Business Director Bryce Bronson said the offer was for approximately $3 a square-foot equaling roughly $163,557. The lot is located at the corner of Main Street and 1st W. and is approximately 1.25 acres.
During the Jan. 9 board meeting Bronson was granted approval to sell lot 8 of the property at whatever price the market will bear, after receiving no bids for the property. He said the appraisal for the property was $3.47 a square-foot.
According to Idaho Code 33-601, no real property of the school district can be sold for less that its appraised value. However if no satisfactory bid is made and received, the board may proceed under its own direction to see and convey the property for the highest price the market will bear.
Lot 8 was appraised for the amount of $185,000 by Curtis Boam & Associates late last year.
According to a site plan presented during the board of trustees meeting, the site will be utilized for a retail building. A specific retail store was not specified.
According to the purchase and sale agreement, the buyer of the land is Travis Stroud with the Northwest Development Company. Stroud was instrumental in bringing a Del Taco to Rexburg in July 2018.
The board unanimously approved the sale of the property.
Sell of the property will partially offset the purchase of the property for the new elementary school on 3950 E. and 200 N.
In other discussion, the board received an update of the progress on the new elementary school.
Newly named Superintendent Chad Martin said he met with the building team Feb. 13. He said things are moving along and that their getting to a point where they can almost break-ground.
“Plans are at the state right now,” he said.”They’ve been approved pending adding a couple drinking fountains.”
Martin said they will be meeting in two weeks for the pre-bid process and have been working with landowners to negotiate sewer line easements.
“It’s impressive how fast things are moving,” he said. “Everything as of now is on schedule.”