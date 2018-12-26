Former Menan Mayor and active Planning and Zoning Commissioner Rand Watson addressed the Menan City Council via letter Dec. 13 and his concerns with recent and anticipated expenditures.
Watson’s letter began with the council’s discussion on hiring a writer for upcoming grant applications, and the council’s ability to do it themselves.
“Know that hiring someone else to complete the grant is no guarantee that it will be rewarded. Thus, you may lose more than you receive,” he said. “If no individual member is willing to take on the task by themselves, then perhaps divide the grant application into sections and assign them out. As tedious as it may seem, I have faith that any one of you would be able to complete a grant application well enough to be accepted and considered by the rewarding agency.”
Watson went on to explain that while he was mayor, he applied for six grants, five of which were awarded to the city.
Secondly, he addressed the city’s possible tax levy and questioned why the city is in a financial hardship now, after being sufficient for “decades.” He said he believes there are four underlying reasons the city may be in this predicament; excess legal fees, excess maintenance and equipment costs, sub-contracting work and installing new roads.
Watson explained that he believes City Attorney Kris Meek does a great job for the city, however he thinks the council relies on him too much.
“I do not understand why we are paying a lawyer to revise our ordinances instead of doing this ourselves. Nor do I understand the need to have a lawyer present at every city council meeting,” he said. “I’ve noticed that you, as governing officials, rely too heavily on Kris (Meek) to interpret the ordinances. This is something you should each be able to do and is what citizens of Menan are trusting and paying you to do.”
Watson said the need to invest thousands of dollars on various pieces of equipment such as the city’s lawn mower and mosquito fogger raises concerns for him as to why all the equipment has broken down over a short period of time.
“Were routine equipment maintenance schedules being followed? Was the equipment being operated as designed? Were equipment purchases within reason and justifiable,” he said. “It is my opinion that the $16,000 spent on a new lawn mower was far beyond reason or justification. My lawn mower has cut three acres of grass weekly over the past 10 years and cost under $2,000. I realize the city has more acres to maintain, but the need for zero turn radius mowers and other expensive features are completely unnecessary and are simply for convenience.”
Thirdly, Watson questioned why the council is authorizing other individuals or companies to complete projects that city officials or employees can handle for a lot less.
“Why pay someone to update Menan’s Comprehensive Plan when there are able and willing members of the Planning and Zoning Committee ready to tackle the task, free of charge? Have trust in the committee you appointed to be unbiased and capable of deciphering the desires of the citizens of Menan,” he said.
Lastly, he said he was disconcerted with the city’s plan to spend $20,000 on constructing a new road that, in his opinion, should be covered by the developer.
“City funds should not have been used to install a new road, specifically the one related to the Market Street development under Dean Hancock,” he said. “This $20,000 expense should have been the developer’s expense, not the city’s.”
Finally, Watson said he was disappointed with the city’s new Christmas lights and that they were not displayed on Thanksgiving.
“My concern and disappointment are with the city not continuing the 50-plus year tradition of having the lights shine over the intersections through town from Thanksgiving to New Years Day. With proper planning, the current situation could have been avoided. The time to think about hanging lights is not Dec. 1,” he said. “Personally, I preferred the old lights. I could see them over a mile away. The new LED ones are quite small and dim, not very festive. Sorry to be such a critic, but I doubt I’m alone in this.”
Current Mayor Tad Haight told The Jefferson Star Dec. 14 that the city decided to purchase new lights because of the safety issues with the old ones. Haight said the old lights were over 40-years-old and were held together by electric tape.
“Our old lights were essentially homemade and probably fairly illegal by modern electrical codes,” he said. “This was just two electrical wires strung together and taped every five-feet. They scraped the insulation off every three-feet and put one (light) on and taped it.”
Haight said the new lights were purchased with the $2,500 that was donated to the Christmas lights fund by Menan residents.