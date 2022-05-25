The Lawsuit against the City of Rigby and Police Chief Samuel Tower by former Rigby Police Officer Alfred Hannabach for retaliation and defamation reached a settlement on May 6, 2022. The City of Rigby, through their attorneys, made an offer of judgement to Hannabach in the amount of $50,000, which he accepted.
The amount offered, according to Hall Angell and Associates who represent the city, was deemed to include all claims recoverable from the case, including legal fees accrued to date.
Hannabach, through his representation at Hepworth Law Offices, asked for relief of monetary damages which came as a result of his demotion at the Rigby Police Department including past and future lost wages and benefits as well as for general damages arising from emotional distress, loss of enjoyment of life, anxiety, fear, loss of reputation and loss of standing in the community.
Hannabach first filed a lawsuit against the city of Rigby and Tower on the grounds of retaliation and defamation which followed an investigation Hannabach instigated regarding an alleged misuse of Rigby City Police Funds.
The officer’s initial complaint listed events which began in the Fall of 2020 as the precursors to his demotion and the retaliation he allegedly suffered in the employment of the Rigby City Police Department.
This settlement followed the dismissal with prejudice of Tower from Hannabach’s lawsuit on April 13, 2022.
Tower’s dismissal came following a Stipulation for Dismissal filed with the Seventh Judicial District Court of Idaho, stating Hannabach and Tower had reached a compromise and wished to dismiss Tower’s part in Hannabach’s lawsuit as well as to dismiss the claim of defamation.
In Hannabach’s complaint he stated Chief Tower had indicated to several other officers that Hannabach was involved in an extramarital affair with a member of the Rigby City Council. Tower’s official response to the allegation was that he did not say Hannabach was involved in an extramarital affair, but that he believed something was going on between Hannabach and the councilmember and expressly stated he did not believe they were engaging in an extramarital affair.
In reaching out to Hannabach, Tower and their attorneys, all parties declined to comment.