Former state Rep. Dell Raybould, pictured in this 2015 file photo, died Thursday at the age of 89.

 Monte LaOrange / mlaorange@postregister.com

Delmar “Dell” Raybould, who represented Madison County in the state Legislature for 18 years and was a major figure in the potato industry, died at his home Thursday morning.

Raybould was 89 years old. He was born in Rexburg in 1933. He grew up on his family’s farm near Sugar City and rented his first farm along with his brother, John, in 1952 at the age of 19.


