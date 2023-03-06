Delmar “Dell” Raybould, who represented Madison County in the state Legislature for 18 years and was a major figure in the potato industry, died at his home Thursday morning.
Raybould was 89 years old. He was born in Rexburg in 1933. He grew up on his family’s farm near Sugar City and rented his first farm along with his brother, John, in 1952 at the age of 19.
Raybould Brothers Farm is still operating today under the management of grandchildren. Three generations of the family — including Raybould himself, his son Jeff Raybould and his granddaughter Britt Raybould — went on to become president of the National Potato Council.
“He was someone who worked incredibly hard for his family and community,” said Britt Raybould, who now represents Idaho Legislative District 34 in the same seat her grandfather once held.
Dell Raybould brought nearly 50 years of experience as a potato farmer with him when he ran for the Idaho House of Representatives in 2000. That experience informed his other legacy as a legislator focused on resource management, particularly water laws.
Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke was a freshman representative alongside Raybould when they joined the Legislature together. Bedke said he quickly developed a respect for his colleague.
“He was a consummate gentleman. He really knew his stuff,” Bedke said Friday in a phone interview with the Post Register.
During his time in the Legislature, Raybould served as chairman of the Environment, Energy and Technology Committee and the Resources and Conservation Committee.
Idaho’s arid climate means water management is key to its agricultural business. Raybould made a name for himself as an expert on water.
Bedke said Raybould would often advocate for laws and policy changes that would allow Idaho’s water resources to be used more efficiently.
Raybould worked to rein in use of the East Snake River Plain Aquifer, which began to shrink after water rights were granted for more groundwater users than the aquifer could handle.
“When Dell Raybould talked about water, people listened,” Bedke said.
Raybould retired in 2018, saying he wanted to travel with his wife.
”I’ve really appreciated the support of the voters in the district that have elected me all these times,” Raybould said when he announced his retirement. “We live in a wonderful place in eastern Idaho.”
Raybould’s funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at Henry’s Fork Stake Center in Rexburg, and he will be buried at Sugar City Cemetery. His family has asked that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Madison Memorial Hospital Foundation.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.