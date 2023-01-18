Former Representative JoAn Wood recognized with Lifetime Achievement Award

Former Representative JoAn Wood was recognized at the Idaho Republican Party’s 2023 Winter meeting with the Hall of Fame Lifetime Achievement Award on January 7 in Boise. Pictured above, from left to right, are her daughters Brenda Poulsen and Lynda Mills, granddaughter Kaitlyn Smith and grandson Jace Poulsen. In front is Wood and Idaho State Representative Dorothy Moon.

 Photo Courtesy of Karey Hanks

Former State Representative JoAn Wood, who concluded her 32 years in office in 2014, was recognized by the Idaho Republican Party with the Hall of Fame Lifetime Achievement Award on Jan. 7 at the 2023 Winter Meeting.

“I was so surprised,” Wood stated, “I had no idea, none. I was just, really shocked.”


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.