Former Representative JoAn Wood recognized with Lifetime Achievement Award

Former State Representative JoAn Wood, who concluded her 32 years in office in 2014, was recognized by the Idaho Republican Party with the Hall of Fame Lifetime Achievement Award on Jan. 7 at the 2023 Winter Meeting.
“I was so surprised,” Wood stated, “I had no idea, none. I was just, really shocked.”
Wood never expected to be involved in the Idaho government, much less earn a place in the Hall of Fame for the work she had done.
Born in Milo and raised in the Ririe area, Wood graduated from Ririe High School and gave up a scholarship to Rick’s College to be married. All of her successes she attributes to both her continuing support system and to her faith.
As a young child, Wood shared, her uncle was killed at Pearl Harbor. This event, at a young age, sparked an interest in geography, history and government that would begin her journey.
“I had a really hard time with that,” she said. “I wanted to know where Japan was, why they wanted to kill my uncle, what was the circumstances around it.”
Her interest in these subjects led Wood to become, not only an informed citizen, but an active one. She stated she believed it was her job to ensure others were educated and informed and participating in elections.
She started volunteering in the community; she would bring legislators into the communities for question and answer sessions and to get to know their constituents. Wood served as Precinct Committeeman for several years, even as she was raising her five daughters.
When her children had grown, with the youngest two in college, former Senator Wayne Tibbitts asked her to run in the upcoming election.
“My husband said, ‘Why don’t you, honey? You’d be good at that,’” she said.
At the time, Wood and her husband Thomas were ranchers and were caught in the middle of a battle where the Federal Government was attempting to control all of the water coming off the National Parks.
“They were trying to keep the people that were ranchers, who were leasing grazing rights, and trying to keep them all off it,” she recounted. “We had dipped our feet in the water there, and Mr. Tibbitts knew that.”
So she ran. Wood ran that year against seven men, she said, and won.
One of her proudest achievements was her victory against the federal government on the water issue. She and former Representative Lenore Barrett worked together on the case, claiming the federal government had no jurisdiction over Idaho water.
At the time, she said, the Attorney General told both her and Barrett the federal government was willing to negotiate the right to water coming off of the parks, as the parks were federal land.
Even Governor Phillip Batt called her and Barrett asking them to negotiate.
“I said, ‘no, Governor, I cannot. I don’t believe for one minute that they have any right here,’” she said.
At that point, Batt said he would wash his hands of it and the issue could go to court. So it did. Barrett and Wood won.
“That was a major achievement for both of us,” she said. “We worked really well together.”
Another achievement she took pride in was the implementation of the Wood Project; a project for the Idaho Department of Corrections which treats and rehabilitates inmates with histories of drug abuse and mental illness.
This project began when Wood was assigned to the Joint Finance Appropriations Committee—her agency of focus was the Corrections Agency. She stated at the time, the Corrections Agency was asking for a $9 million new prison.
The corrections system, however, seemed wrong to her. She said it felt like they were running a ware-house revolving door where inmates were booked, released, then booked again. Some were even taken and housed out of state, in Texas, due to a contract with an outside agency which the department paid.
“’Are we not doing anything to help these people,’ I said. I was sure there were some good people wanting to get over what they’ve done,” she shared.
At that point Wood said she took to prayer over it. She heard from the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) that mental health was the root cause for many of the people in jails, and what other states were doing to help these people.
“I just prayed about it a lot,” she said. “And I slept one night and it just came to me. [He] told me how to lay it out, how to get an executive board, how to include the agencies that needed to be in it, how to go to the judiciary and get the judges to help me... I was able to draw it out.”
This plan she had mapped out was taken to District 6 Health and Welfare in Bonneville County where it was more than well received.
Bonneville County dedicated three rooms in their new jail to Wood’s Program, which would help inmates across South East Idaho.
Bingham County, Lemhi County, Jefferson County, Butte County, Fremont County, Madison, Teton, Clark and Custer Counties all participated in the program once it got going. Jails from all 9 counties would send inmates to receive education and rehabilitation at the Bonneville County Jail.
The program included classes that taught the individuals how to keep a room clean. It required participants to keep decent living quarters, keep a job and pay their bills. Participants had to regularly attend meetings and were required to continually test negative for illicit substances.
“We started out with 18 [participants], and ended up with 60 the last I knew,” she shared.
As of 2014, when she was last in office, the program’s success rate was at 54% recovery.
Wood mentioned she had been to several program graduations which brought her to tears. At the graduations, she was able to see firsthand how the program had helped individuals turn their lives around and become better people.
Wood ran for election 16 times, and was elected every time, until she chose to not run again in 2014.
“They just sent me back, because they knew,” she said. “They trusted me.”
People in Idaho, Wood stated, knew what she stood for. She stated she was dedicated to keeping good government for the people, to keep the people free and allow them to use their free agency to grow and do what was necessary to take care of their families.
“This award just made me feel like I was appreciated for the hours and the time I spent there,” she said, about her newly acquired accolade.
She stated most people believe state representatives only have a three month job. However, she contests that assertion.
“No. I’ve had people call me on Christmas and Thanksgiving, and every other holiday,” she explained. “My job was to help them find where to go to get help. That’s the way I always felt. I knew the agencies, I knew the people in the agencies and I could steer them in the right direction.”
Now, even out of office for eight years, Wood finds herself doing much of the same. She stated she is often called throughout the year for insight on current issues in Idaho. She said she is often informing citizens about the current ballots and telling them what she knows about the listed candidates.
As long as she is able, Wood said she would spend her time working to help others and to get good people elected.
