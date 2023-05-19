John Clements announces candidacy for Clark County Sheriff

Former Clark County Sheriff John Clements has filed a lawsuit saying he was overworked while serving as the county’s only law enforcement officer.

The lawsuit filed in federal court states that in the weeks leading up to Clements’ resignation in late November, he was working alone in the sheriff’s office.


