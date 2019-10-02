A former tennis court near the Mud Lake City Hall has been revamped this summer to improve usability and safety.
Mud Lake Mayor Sherry Locascio said the tennis court, located next to Mud Lake City Park, is now being used as a basketball court and a skate/bicycle park with jumps. Locascio said two basketball hoops were installed over the summer and said the jumps have been in for a few years. She said the asphalt of the court had been repaired a few years ago, but said it didn’t last long.
“The last time we had it done, it was done so poorly, that it was just too rough for people to use,” Locascio said.
She said the deep cracks in the asphalt made it dangerous for those using the court.
In a July 30 special meeting, the Mud Lake City Council voted to spend $34,500 to repave the tennis court and parking lot and repair cracks on the road in a subdivision neighboring the city building. Affordable Road and Drive, of Idaho Falls, was selected to do the work. According to the draft minutes, the vote to approve the expenditure was unanimous.
Locascio said though the budget needed to be opened to spend the money, there was enough in the city’s reserves to cover the cost.
“It was a goodly sum, and it was an expense, but we felt like it was justified to do,” Locascio said. “And the city’s in great financial shape, so it didn’t kill us to do it.”
Locascio said new signs reading something such as “Play at your own risk” will be installed in the spring. Right now, she said the signs are not needed as fewer people recreate in the area once school starts. Additionally, she said the city will be putting in new handicap signs in the parking lot.