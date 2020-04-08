Jenny Kerr, a licensed foster care provider, raised concerns to Lewisville Mayor George Judd over failed water quality tests that came back showing coliforms contaminates in her well water. Kerr is required to maintain certain health standards in order to foster.
According to the Washington State Department of Health, coliform bacteria are present in the environment and and feces of all warm-blooded humans and animals.
Judd said he believes the problem is centralized due to other residents reporting good water quality but stated that the city would be seeking bids to have all wells in Lewisville tested.
Lewisville declared a state of emergency March 24, effectively closing all city public buildings. According to Judd, the declaration will allow Lewisville the ability to properly respond to COVID-19 and assist in preventing any possible spread in public buildings such as the library and community center.
The emergency declaration and public building closures for Lewisville will continue until the state of Idaho discontinues their emergency declaration.
Judd stated that the city would be looking at bids to have the wells tested and hopes to have more information on costs at the next city council meetings.
“Once it’s approved, we’re hoping to get it done as quickly as possible,” Judd said.
According to Judd, if the water quality isn’t good or there’s contamination, having the study done would assist in making a sewer system for Lewisville a higher priority and help with getting grants for the project.
Kerr stated that as a foster care provider, her water must be tested every year because the property has well water.
“We’ve only lived on the property for two years and when we first moved in, it smelt like Clorox,” Kerr said. “We had it treated but when the test was done again this year, it came back with traces of coliform in the water and we’ve had to have it treated again.”
Kerr stated that although she’s unsure of what the next steps should be, she believes it’s something the city should look into.
“Most people might think they’re fine because they’re on a well but Lewisville was established a long time ago,” Kerr said. “Testing is important not only as a foster parent, but I also want my family to be safe as well.”