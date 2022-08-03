Schools in West Jefferson School District #253 will be switching to a four-day week to help ease the strain of rising fuel prices and inflation.
The West Jefferson School District Board of Trustees voted on July 21 to move to a four day week in response to rising fuel prices for staff and students who travel long distances to the schools every day.
“This will allow people to feel immediate relief,” Superintendent Shane Williams said.
According to Williams, there are about 60 percent of staff and 20 percent of students who travel from outside of the district. Students are coming to school from the surrounding districts and cities, including Butte County, Clark County, Madison and Jefferson Counties and from areas such as Menan, Roberts and Howe.
Teachers, Williams said, come from St. Anthony, Sugar City, Rexburg and Menan, while others come from as far as Ammon and Shelley.
“Even within the district [boundaries],” Williams said, “some are driving at least fifty miles a day, 25 to 26 miles one way.”
Cutting back to four days will aid the district in multiple ways, Williams stated. He stressed the immediate financial relief for students and staff, but not just from gas prices; he also mentioned there are multiple young mothers on his teaching staff, who would benefit from the reduction of days they need to pay for childcare.
He stated cutting back would be helpful for the retention of students and staff as well.
“It’s frustrating,” he said, “that we train teachers and they’re good for our district, good for our culture, but then [with the cost of travel] have to shop around. We have to be competitive.”
The same goes for students, he stated. West Jefferson School District has many students in attendance who come from the surrounding areas, and they could likely choose to attend school in those districts. If students choose to attend elsewhere, West Jefferson could lose numbers.
According to Williams, the loss of numbers could result in a loss of funding and they could lose their ability to provide a certain level of academic instruction through the loss of teachers and support staff.
“We want to be proactive,” Williams said. “We want to see the incoming storm and find the best way to retain teachers and keep our students. If you’re reactive, then it’s already happened and you’re left putting the pieces back together.”
The decision wasn’t unanimous, however, Williams stated only four out of five board members felt this change was necessary. Some of the differing opinions Williams heard from patrons stated it was too close to the start of the school year to make the change or that rising fuel prices and inflation weren’t a good enough reason.
Others, he said, were worried this decision was made from the districts desire to have more vacations and not to work. Williams stated these are not the reasons this choice was made, but will definitely be an outcome of the decision.
“I can see it from both sides, at the end of the day,” Williams said.
In fact, with the decision coming so close to the beginning of the year, Williams has stated the previously scheduled first and last days of schools will remain the same. He also stated the district is working to ensure classified staff, such as paraprofessionals and bus drivers, are given the options to work more hours for four days a week so they can retain their current hours or pay or increase them.
West Jefferson administration has been researching a four-day model for about 12 years, Williams stated. While the decision this year came quickly, it was not a rash or rushed decision, he said.
“With the research we’ve done,” he said, “schools have found the academic impact is neutral... the recommendation from superintendents is overwhelmingly positive.”
Teacher feedback also showed 85 percent of the staff were in favor of the change.
Williams said he held Patron Administrative Workshops (PAWs) where he met with parents and patrons to gather feedback and was able to use their feedback to help create a new calendar for the school year.
While students and teachers will only be present for four days a week, Williams stated there will be six weeks, spread throughout the year, where Fridays will be utilized for tutoring as necessary. This will allow for the district to meet the state requirements for teacher and student contact days.
Essentially, Williams stated, classroom time will be extended by thirty minutes a day. The school day itself will be 25 minutes longer than it used to be, as it will begin five minutes earlier and end twenty minutes later. They will also be removing the five-minute nutrition and breakfast break in the secondary schools, he said.
“With any big decision,” Williams said, “we’re not going to make everyone happy. Everyone has differing opinions. The board felt this was the best decision for our district.”
The new school year calendar and bell schedules will be published on the West Jefferson School District website for all parents and patrons to view.