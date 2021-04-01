According to a press release by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to 1436 E. 1460 N. in Terreton in response to an ATV accident with injuries.
An adult family member was giving a four-year-old male a ride on a 4-wheeler when the ATV rolled. The four-year-old sustained fatal injuries and did not survive the accident, the report states.
It is believed that the victim was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. No other injuries were reported from the incident and no other information will be released, pending the notification of next of kin.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Mud Lake Ambulance and Air Idaho responded to this incident.