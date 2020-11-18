Fourth Annual Gingerbread House Contest comes to Rigby

The Jefferson Star is holding the fourth annual Gingerbread House Contest, which will conclude with judging at 1:00 p.m. Dec. 3.
In order to participate, contestants’ base of the house cannot be larger than 12 inches by 16 inches. The house must be entirely edible with the exception of the base and non-visible structures. Anything visible must be edible.
Each contestant can only submit one gingerbread house and entry forms must be submitted by 4:00 p.m. Dec. 2.
In 2019, Rachel Nelson of Menan took first place in the adult contest with her Gingerbread Greenhouse complete with gelatin windows, edible “dirt,” candy Christmas trees and dangling fairy lights. Nelson took home a $125 gift card to Broulim’s. Nelson also won the contest in 2018.
K. D. Hunt of Rigby took second place and a $100 gift card with her two story home that included wafer shingles, a gingerbread balcony with candy cane columns and edible reindeer running across the rooftop.
This year’s sponsors include The Jefferson Star, Madison Women’s Clinic and Broulim’s. All gingerbread house submissions will be on display during the Midnight Madness event Dec. 4.
This year there will also be a gingerbread house photo contest for People’s Choice online at jeffersonstarnews.secondstreetapp.com/Peoples-Choice-Gingerbread-House-Photo-Contest. Entries for people’s choice will be accepted from Nov. 23 to Dec. 3 and voting will be from Dec. 4 to Dec. 11 at 12:00 p.m. Those wanting to vote can place a vote once per day.
The People’s Choice Winner will be announced in The Jefferson Star on Dec. 16 and the winner will receive Cutco Scissors from online competition sponsor Leanna Poole with Silvercreek Realty Group as well as a Gift Certificate from The Jefferson Star.