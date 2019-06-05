Free Fishing Day is June 8, see events throughout the state

(IDFG)—Saturday, June 8 is Free Fishing Day, and the Idaho Department of Fish and Game invites veteran and novice anglers of all ages, residents and nonresidents alike, to celebrate the day by fishing anywhere in Idaho without a license. Though fishing license requirements are suspended for this special day, all other rules, such as limits or tackle restrictions, remain in effect.
Lack of fishing experience is no excuse. At many locations, you don’t even need a rod, tackle or bait. Just show up and Fish and Game employees and volunteers will loan you gear and show you how to catch a fish.
Here’s a list of events. For details about an event, call the regional office during business hours, and for exact locations, visit our special Free Fishing Day map page:
Upper Snake Region
Becker Pond (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.)
Trail Creek Pond (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.)
Rexburg City Ponds (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.)
Mill Creek Pond (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.)
Southeast Region
Bannock Reservoir (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.)
Edson Fichter Pond (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
Kelly Park Pond (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.)
Grace Fish Hatchery (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.)
The department will stock trout in select locations before the event to increase your chances of landing a fish. Check our fish stocking page to find out where the fish trucks have been lately.