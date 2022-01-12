A multi-car accident on U.S. Highway 20 near Island Park sent two Fremont County Deputies to the Madison Memorial Hospital around 3:30 p.m. Friday.
A vehicle struck the two officers as they assisted with the crash, said Fremont County Sheriff Len Humphries. While the deputies were harmed, they are expected to recover, Humphries said
“They’re injured, but they’ll be okay,” he said.
Humphries said it was a combination of factors that led to the pileup.
“They couldn’t see up there. There was zero visibility. Hopefully, the wind will die down and they’ll be able to clean it up,” he said.
Another person was also transported to MMH while four other travelers suffered injury and were taken to an Ennis, Montana, hospital.
Several jurisdictions responded to the crash, and included the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, Madison County Montana ,Gallatin County West Yellowstone Police Department, Madison County Idaho, Idaho State Police, Fremont County Search and Rescue, Island Park Ambulance, Madison County Ambulance, North Fremont Fire Department, and Ashton Police Department.
Those travelers stuck on the closed road were taken elsewhere to warmup, Humphries said.
“A lot of people were transported to the EMS building in Island Park,” he said.
Ashton City Councilman John Kaelberer reported on his Facebook page that two dozen cars were involved in the crash.
“Avoid Hwy. 20, Ashton Hill towards Elk Flats. (A) major pile up in the fog. First reported, 24 vehicles with more vehicles crashing into the pileup. Highway is closed before mile marker 387,” he said.
Idaho Transportation Department reports that Idaho State Highways 33 and 47 are closed to traffic. ITD warned about blowing snow.
ITD also warned of icy wet snow on U.S. Highway 20 between 800 North and Island Park’s Box Canyon Campground.
“Expect up to 1.5 inches of new snow accumulation. Wind gusts of up to 27 mph are expected,” it said.
At Fall River on U.S. Highway 20, ITD reported high winds. It also reported that Idaho State Highway 32 is closed in both directions, and that there is wet pavement on State Highway 33.
“Between Third Street (near Sugar City) and Linderman Road (11 miles west of the Tetonia area), the road is wet. Cloudy skies. Be prepared for gusty winds. Chance of Light Snow. Expect up to a trace of new snow accumulation. Wind gusts of up to 33 mph are expected,” it said.
Humphries urged drivers to be careful.
“I would encourage people to be very cautious traveling in winter conditions,” he said.
Update
Two Fremont County Sheriff’s Deputies are home from the hospital.
The two men suffered injury Friday evening after a blizzard caused a 40-vehicle pileup that shut down U.S. Highway 20 north of Island Park around 3:00 p.m.
“We had zero visibility on the highway,” said Fremont County Sheriff Len Humphries. “A number of people were taken to Madison Hospital, and an ambulance with four patients went to Ennis, Montana.”
At least five Fremont County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the accident. The Idaho State Police had six officers on the scene. Madison County Montana also sent personnel.
“One of their (Madison County Montana’s) deputy’s patrol cars was damaged by one of the wreckers,” Humphries said.
Humphries said he was grateful for all the assistance of regional law enforcement and emergency responders following the crash.
“I appreciate immensely the assistance of first responders, firemen, ambulance, search and rescue and law enforcement. There were a lot of people who jumped and ran. They literally put their lives on the line,” Humphries said.
ISP reported that the accident started due to low visibility and after a passenger car stopped in the eastbound lane of travel.
“A semi-truck and trailer traveling eastbound on US20 struck the passenger car. Multiple subsequent crashes followed involving approximately 40 vehicles. Only minor injuries were reported,” it said in a press release.
ISP was assisted by agencies in Idaho and involved Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, Fremont County Search and Rescue, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, and Idaho Transportation Department. Montana agencies also assisted and included West Yellowstone Police Department, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, and Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Several tow companies from Idaho and Montana responded to assist in removing vehicles from the roadway.
“Both the weather forecast, and road conditions can change quickly. Motorists are urged to know both before venturing onto the roadways. In Idaho, road condition information is updated regularly at 511.idaho.gov,” it said.
Humphries said he was thankful that his officers were going to be OK.
“It could have been worse,” he said. “I’ve had other deputies hit. Everybody’s aware, but it’s something we pray never happens.”
