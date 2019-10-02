Friends for life - A class drawn together by a fire in the '40s continues to reunite

A fire that burned down Midway High School brought the Class of 1952 together. Seventy years later, they’re still getting together.
“It’s just good to see them, and then you can go back, remember things about them, and we all look a little older,” class member Ann Savage Beddes said with a laugh.
The Class of ‘52 held its 67th reunion Sept. 20 at Chuck-a-Rama in Idaho Falls. LaPreal Hinckley, Polly Mortell and Janice Mueller were the organizers.
The Class of 1952 was among the first classes to be composed of Rigby and Midway High School students after the Midway school burned down at the beginning of ‘49. Hinckley, who went to Midway her freshman year, said the school had been composed of children from Grant, Lewisville, Menan and Annis.
The combining of the two schools also became the catalyst for the now well-established Rigby Trojans. Rigby, at the time, had been the “Red Devils” while Midway’s mascot had been a pirate. Hinckley said they wanted to have an entirely different mascot. The students voted to be the Trojans, but kept the Rigby colors since the school had recently purchased new band uniforms, Hinckley said. Classmate Polly Mortell said Midway colors were blue and gold.
“There was a lot of money into those uniforms, so we were okay about keeping it maroon and white because we understood,” Hinckley said.
Multiple class members said the integration of the two schools went well. They said Rigby was welcoming, and Midway students meshed well with their new companions.
Because of the relatively small class size, which was under 200, class members got to know one another well, and Toi Fowler described the group as “close-knit.”
“My husband and his siblings went to school in Salt Lake, and I don’t think any of them have wanted to attend their class reunions,” Fowler said.
Fowler and another class member said they have been invited to the reunions in spite of leaving high school early to pursue other life goals. Mortell said of the 169 students that have been tracked and invited to reunions, 122 graduated.
“Some of us didn’t graduate,” Fowler said. “Some of us quit when we were juniors.”
Fowler said she left high school at the age of 16 to attend beauty school, but she said she is still invited to the reunions and has tried to attend as many as possible. With her comes the husband reluctant to attend his own reunions.
“He was impressed with the camaraderie that was always so apparent with our class,” she said.
And he is not the only one. Karen Blackham, daughter-in-law of ‘52 class member Karolyn Ellis, said she loves hearing the history they share.
“I’ve gone twice, it’s a blast watching these people interact,” Blackham said. “Sometimes you don’t have that long of a relationship with your own family.”
Hinckley said 28 class members attended the reunion, which is now an annual affair. She said eight more meant to come, but were unable to due to a funeral and several sicknesses. Another 78 former classmates have died since graduation, Hinckley said.
“Somebody passes away every year,” Beddes said. “We’re getting up there in age — we’re 85 — and we need to continue this every year, not every five years.”
Blackham said she thought it was cool how all the class members sang “Happy Birthday” to one another and ate cake, celebrating a year’s worth of birthdays.
“They just really love each other and they support each other and they’re truly involved in each other’s well-being,” Blackham said.
Hinckley described the class as a “partying bunch” and said reunions are always a wonderful time. Class member Vesta Bird Cook said she loves seeing her former classmates every September.
“Most of us went all 12 years together, you know,” Cook said. “We really got close.”