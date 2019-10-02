Friends for life - A class drawn together by a fire in the '40s continues to reunite

The Rigby High School Class of 1952, now in their mid-80s, continues to get together every year and foster a connection that goes back nearly 70 or 80 years. Pictured from left to right are: Back: Deon Harris, Leonard Hinckley, Walt Jones, Vernal Olsen, Dorothy Gneiting Lundgren, Lyle Pintar, Polly Marchant Mortell, Lynn Olsen, Al Gunderson and Jerry Parmer; Middle: Fred Wilson, Larry Harrop, David Jennings, Irene Cook Olsen, Karolyn Kerlee Ellis, Lowyne Killian Butler, Ann Savage Beddes, Toi Lee Fowler and Gladys Bater Buckland; Front: Lennis Walker Dabell, Janice Ward Olaveson, Shirly Poole Stallings, Vesta Bird Cook, Phoebe Scholes Bird, Janice Hansen Mueller, Marjorie Scholes Killian and LaPreal Lufkin Hinckley.