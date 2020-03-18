Dear readers,
We at The Jefferson Star value your health and the health of our employees. As public health officials have advised, we are taking steps to minimize person-to-person contact and do our part in helping to slow the spread of COVID-19. Therefore, we are closing our doors to public customer traffic for the time being.
We are still here to serve you, however. Please contact the following departments:
CIRCULATION: 208-745-8701
CLASSIFIED: 208-745-8701
ADVERTISING: 208-520-8088
NEWS: 208-745-8701
Thank you for understanding. We will continue our news coverage of this pandemic situation as long as it continues. For updates in between print editions, please visit www.jeffersonstarnews.com.
Travis Quast, President and Publisher