Frost sneaks up on local corn crops

Low temperatures have caused some corn fields to appear dead, while healthy green crops sprout seemingly unaffected in their midst.

 EDNA GRANT / The Jefferson Star

As temperatures have stayed below what Jefferson County residents have grown accustomed to, a slight frost has snuck up on corn fields along the Menan Lorenzo and Annis Highways and left some brown instead of green.

According to Agronomist Joseph Sagers, with the University of Idaho Extension office in Jefferson County, if temperatures go low enough plants such as corn can be affected.


