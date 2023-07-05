Frost sneaks up on local corn crops

As temperatures have stayed below what Jefferson County residents have grown accustomed to, a slight frost has snuck up on corn fields along the Menan Lorenzo and Annis Highways and left some brown instead of green.
According to Agronomist Joseph Sagers, with the University of Idaho Extension office in Jefferson County, if temperatures go low enough plants such as corn can be affected.
“Corn is a warm temperature plant,” Sagers explained. “Typically, they can tolerate temperatures from 32 to 31 degrees, but there is variability.”
Not all fields are completely brown, some have only smatterings of brown where the plant was affected by the frost, creating a mosaic of healthy green and damaged brown. This, Sagers attributes to variability in the plants themselves and fields in which they reside.
If there is a some sort of buffer around the plants, created by other plants, trees or by the field’s topography, the plants behind the buffers are more likely to have little to no damage. Other plants, which are more exposed, he explained, are more likely to appear brown.
Sagers, who stated he had not yet spoken to the farmers affected, inferred that the corn crop was not a total loss this year. As the season progresses, he said, he believes the crop should come out of it as it continues to grow.
The frost which affected the corn, however, is an indication of the sort of year farmers have been facing with the colder temperatures hanging around through the month of June.
“There’s a saying in the Midwest,” Sagers said, “Corn should be knee-high by the fourth of July.”
Typically, corn in this part of Idaho is only about a few days behind this adage, he explained. This year, he stated it’s plain to see we have fallen quite a bit behind the midwestern rule.
As corn is a warm season crop, hotter is typically better for growth. Sagers stated we will likely see more corn grown as temperatures start reaching 80 to 90 degrees. This season’s delayed warmth may result in corn crops being harvested instead during the month of October.
Again, he explained, there are variations; corn comes in several different forms which themselves have growth rate differences. Some species of corn grow to full maturity in 60 days, others 125 days. Harvest, he explained will mostly depend on the time frame prescribed to the specific crop.
Most of the fields in the Menan area, he stated, are likely 80 to 100 day crops.
“Only time will tell how the rest of the season turns out,” Sagers said, in regard to whether or not the browner crops will pull through. “I’m also very curious to see what happens.”
