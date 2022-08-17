Fullmer accepts Rigby Police Chief Position

On Monday, Aug. 8, Jefferson County Operations Lieutenant Allen Fullmer accepted the City of Rigby’s offer to be the new Chief of Police following the resignation of former Chief Sam Tower.
Fullmer, who has been working with Jefferson County for nearly 18 years, stated he is excited to be working with the city again.
“I’m looking forward to working with the Mayor and the council,” Fullmer said. “Rigby is where I started.”
As a teenager, Fullmer stated, he wanted to be a police officer. He said he always liked serving the community and helping people. In 1984, he began his law enforcement career as a reserve officer for the Rigby Police Department. Later, in 1987, he became a full time officer. Fullmer was a Sargent for the city for 8 years before he left in 1999.
For the last 18 years, Fullmer has been working for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and as Operations Lieutenant for approximately six years.
“It’s going to be a loss,” said Sheriff Steve Anderson. “He handles a lot for us. Handles the waterways and our vehicles.”
Anderson gave Fullmer a commendation stating he will be an asset to Rigby as Chief as he is a “good man.”
Throughout his years serving the community he has learned that good policing comes from having good relationships with the people of the community and within the multiple agencies police work with.
“Community policing is about getting to know the people and the businesses and building good relationships with them,” Fullmer said.
To drive this belief home, he stated he will have an open door policy once he takes up the helm and is sworn in on August 18. He stated if anyone has any complaints or suggestions, he will always be willing to hear them out.
Fullmer has lived in Jefferson County his whole life, and has been connected with the community for many years.
“I attended Rigby High School. Some of my grandkids attend Rigby High School,” he said.
When he isn’t working, camping or fishing, Fullmer enjoys attending and being involved with various community events. He stated he has been involved in the Menan 4th of July Celebration for many years, and particularly enjoys the Shop with a Cop program.
“It’s a lot of fun, being involved and getting to know the members of the community,” he stated.
Born and raised in Menan, Fullmer continues to reside in Menan with his wife Jennifer. The two have nine kids, seven of whom still reside in the immediate area. He has 10 grandchildren with an eleventh grandchild expected in September.
He has since spoken to and gotten to know the officers at the police department and believes they are just as excited as he is for the upcoming transition.
This week, Fullmer will be working at the Jefferson County Fair. He will be sworn in as the new Chief of Police during the next Rigby City Council meeting on August 18, and will be reporting for duty on the 19.