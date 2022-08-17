Fullmer accepts Rigby Police Chief Position
Allen Fullmer

 EDNA GRANT / The Jefferson Star

On Monday, Aug. 8, Jefferson County Operations Lieutenant Allen Fullmer accepted the City of Rigby’s offer to be the new Chief of Police following the resignation of former Chief Sam Tower.

Fullmer, who has been working with Jefferson County for nearly 18 years, stated he is excited to be working with the city again.

