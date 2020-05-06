33.997 acres of the Squealers Fun Park and RV Park is expected to be annexed into the city of Rigby.
On the Rigby Planning and Zoning agenda for March 12, Kent and Ann Hansen attended the meeting with hopes of annexation and zone designation for the property they acquired in 2019.
According to Ione Hansen, Planning and Zoning gave the area a recommendation for approval and expects the movement to go before the city council May 7.
Jordon Graham, general manager for Squealers and the RV park, said the RV park will be a 96 spot facility with full service hook up. Eighty-three spots will be pull-thru sites and can accommodate up to 110 ft. rigs.
Graham stated that they are currently taking reservations for June 1. As of now, the park has one bath house with laundry facilities. At completion, Graham said they plan to have three of these facilities on site.
In terms of re-opening Squealers, Graham said they haven’t decided on a date yet.
“We want to be a fun place for families again,” he said. “We’ll open a few attractions at a time but we want to do it right and not rush things.”
While they do have plans to expand the park, nothing is set in stone quite yet, so residents will have to wait and see what’s in store for Squealers.
“We want to make promises to the community that we’ll be able to keep,” Graham said.