Two local House members are set to lead a working group that will study ways to cut teachers’ health insurance costs after the 2020 session.
Reps. Jerald Raymond, R-Menan, and Rod Furniss, R-Rigby, who represent District 35, will head the Teacher Benefits Working Group, Gov. Brad Little announced March 4. Little said the working group will study ways to make health insurance more affordable for teachers and other public school employees and examine ways to make the state’s health plan more efficient.
The Idaho Department of Administration will be the lead state agency for the working group, which will consist of other members of the Senate and House, the Idaho Department of Insurance, educators, the Division of Financial Management, and people from Little’s office.
“We look forward to working cooperatively with fellow legislators and the governor’s office to create a comprehensive and cost-effective solution to health care coverage for those who work daily with our students,” Raymond and Furniss said in a joint statement. “We will leverage our relationships jointly with all stakeholders to accomplish this important task. Public school employees have been struggling for years to access affordable health care for their families. Teachers in rural areas are in short supply because of the inability to be competitive and recruit. Many hours have been spent searching for a solution, and we have made excellent headway. The governor’s new working group will search out even better options and seek consensus and input.”
Little said in his newsletter Wednesday he plans to keep working on raising teacher pay, and he thanked lawmakers for supporting his five-year teacher pay raise bill that passed the House last week. But, he said, reducing teachers’ health insurance costs is also part of the solution.
Nathan Brown
Post Register