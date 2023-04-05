State-wide headlines have recently reported decreases in gas prices, as AAA Idaho recently announced another four-cent drop. However, while prices for regular gasoline continue to reach new lows this year, diesel prices appear stagnant.

"There are a lot of variables which can contribute to low prices, and right now the cost of crude oil is directly related to the cost of gasoline," said Matthew Conde, AAA Idaho's public affairs director. 


