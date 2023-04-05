State-wide headlines have recently reported decreases in gas prices, as AAA Idaho recently announced another four-cent drop. However, while prices for regular gasoline continue to reach new lows this year, diesel prices appear stagnant.
"There are a lot of variables which can contribute to low prices, and right now the cost of crude oil is directly related to the cost of gasoline," said Matthew Conde, AAA Idaho's public affairs director.
According to Conde, recent events in the banking sector along with fears of an impending recession have made the market "jittery." The uncertainty this produced resulted in a crude oil price-drop.
In fact, the market has been so jittery and crude oil costs so low that the regular burst of travel for spring break hardly affected the cost of regular gas this spring, Conde said. He explained gas prices are often affected by travel volume, and where spring break timeframes typically show a rise in gas prices, this year instead saw more falling prices.
Falling prices in the spring, after a summer of record highs, are mainly attributed to uncertainty in the Market, Conde said. The Russian invasion of Ukraine created a tough spot in the market during the cost-rising trend typically seen in the summer, creating price-influx on crude oil. In the spring, the banking sector created more uncertainty, subsequently dropping prices.
However, despite the prices dropping for crude oil and gasoline, diesel prices in south east Idaho have remained on the higher end of the spectrum.
This week's diesel average in the Idaho Falls and Rigby area was $4.359, only about a $1.50 lower than the year's highest recorded diesel price of $5.822 on November 28, 2022, according to AAA reports. Regular gas, however, has plummeted nearly three dollars below this last year's highest price, recorded on July 1 of $5.1 in the Idaho Falls and Rigby areas.
"The most common ingredient in a barrel of crude oil is gasoline," Conde explained. "That is to say, when you distill the crude oil, of the materials you're left with, a larger percentage is gasoline, and a much smaller percentage is diesel."
Since there is less diesel per barrel and demand for diesel never really dissipates, then the prices tend to stay higher, he said.
Larger vehicles such as trucks and agricultural equipment operate on diesel and, unlike gas vehicles, don't adhere to typical travel trends. Instead they are always on-the-go.
The trucking industry, an example Conde used, does not halt operations when the weather gets bad. Unlike regular travelers, colder and icier weather does not keep truckers close to home as they are expected to continue their vital deliveries year-round. This, he said, creates less opportunity for diesel prices to fall lower on average, as the demand is almost constant.
Rural counties like Jefferson and Clark are more "diesel forward," he said; they have a higher usage of pick-up trucks and other diesel-operating equipment. This contributes to an uneven demand of diesel and keeps the prices higher than in other areas.
This uneven demand is seen in the listed prices for diesel between Idaho Falls and Dubois on March 31. KJ Superstore listings at the Broadway store in Idaho Falls showed a lower price of $3.79 per gallon. In Rigby, the State St. Good2Go Conoco listing showed $4.17, while Ike's Phillip's 66 in Dubois read $4.39 and the St. Anthony Maverik showed $4.49 — all in the same hour.
Market uncertainty, however, is beginning to settle according to Conde who forecasted a potential rise is fuel prices once again.
"Right now, a case could be made for $4 gas again this summer, though I think it's too early to make a case $4.25 or $4.50," he said.
As the market tentatively backs away from fear and begins to feel more comfortable, the price of crude oil has already begun to rise from $70 a barrel a few weeks ago to $73 a barrel this week, he said.
While the effects of this rise won't be immediately apparent, Conde stated it will contribute to higher prices again this coming year.
In the meantime, Conde reassured prices may be staying low due to an April lull. Weather, he believes, may be lending a helping hand in keeping prices on the lower end right now as many have refrained from traveling due to snow events. Things will start building up in May as we approach Memorial Day and summer vacation, he said.
"In the Rockies, there is a polar shift, bringing some of the biggest price drops in the winter," Conde stated. "In the summer, it's just the reverse. Especially in your neck of the woods with Yellowstone which isn't going to stop being popular. Tourism comes with a price tag."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.