Ririe School District #252 is working on updating their school bus facility and renewing their supplemental levy.
Initially, the district hoped to put in a new bus facility with a school bond, which did not pass in the recent election.
"We're looking now at how to get the facility up to regulation," said Superintendent Jeff Gee.
Gee said he's talked to the bus mechanic and they've been able to put together a list of projects, some of which they'll be starting right away. Filling a section of the basement with sand and engineering straps to enforce the foundation are first priority projects.
"At this point now we're just going to try and make it safe," Gee said.
The board will also be looking at renewing the supplemental levy in the following weeks.
The previous levy was for $290,000 and Gee said they've not yet determined if the levy will remain the same or if they'll be able to lower it. Gee will be meeting with the Ririe Business Manager Bronson Funk in order to make that determination.
He hopes to present the supplemental levy renewal information to the Board of Trustees in Dec., with their regular meeting currently scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Dec. 10.