The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced that the public will not be allowed to enter the General Conference Center for the conference set to take place April 4 and 5.
The conference draws thousands of attendees from around the United States and the world twice a year in April and October for their semi-annual conference where ecclesiastical leaders address the church.
According to a press release by the Church Newsroom, the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles said they are deeply concerned about the global spread of COVID-19 and feel that limiting conference attendance will help control this problem.
While conference messages will still be given from the Conference Center, it will be transmitted virtually to viewers.
In addition to changes for the April General Conference, the Church also announced that the Provo and Preston, England Missionary Training Centers will no longer be taking new missionaries starting March 16.
Missionaries assigned to these centers will be taught remotely through video conference. Other MTCs will accept missionaries as normal but will not accept missionaries from regions where the government is restricting activity from COVID-19.
After the training is complete, missionaries will travel directly to their assigned field.
Jenna Astel, a student at Brigham Young University - Idaho from Idaho Falls, received her mission call March 10 to the Texas Houston East mission.
Astel's call stated she would be reporting to the Provo MTC but the next day, her brother told her his teacher announced in class the training center would no longer be taking missionaries.
"I don't know how it will all work," Astel said. "I think I'll still be set apart and my mom will be my companion and I'll just report to the field afterwards. I didn't know what I was doing before but now I really don't know what I'm doing."
Astel plans to reach out to her church leader that assisted in submitting her papers to find out what her next steps are.
"I'm honestly shocked to say the least but I know it will all work out in the end," Astel said.