The Oct. 9 write-in filing deadline for the Nov. 6 General Election has long since passed and the ballots are officially set.
For Jefferson County, the following offices will be on the ballot: County Commissioner District 1; County Commissioner District 3; County Clerk; County Treasurer; County Assessor; and County Coroner.
The ballot will feature multiple uncontested races. The following candidates are up for selection: County Commissioner District 3–Roger Clark; County Clerk–Colleen Poole; County Treasurer–Kristine Lund; County Assessor–Jessica Roach; and County Coroner–LaVar Summers.
Current Commissioner Brian Farnsworth announced that he will be running as a write-in candidate for the County Commissioner District 1 seat against Primary Election winner Shayne Young.
At the district level, Van Burtenshaw will be running uncontested for the District 35 Senate Seat and Jerald Raymond will be running uncontested for the District 35A Representative Seat.
The District 35B seat will feature Rod Furniss (Republican) and Jerry Browne (Democrat).
Each of the Clark County candidates are running uncontested. They include: County Commissioner District 1–Nick Hillman; County Commissioner District 3–Macoy Ward; County Treasurer Annette Zweifel; County Assessor–Carrie May; and Coroner Brenda Laird.
Former Clerk Pamela Barrett resigned in wake of pleading guilty to misusing public funds by a public officer Sept. 20.
Now that Barrett has resigned, residents of Clark County can submit their names to the Republican Party that will be submitted to the commissioners at an undetermined date.