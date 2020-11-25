A 21-year-old Idaho Falls resident was arrested Nov. 17 for the shooting death of Merle Jay Sorenson, a 72-year-old man at a home in Rigby, and is being charged with 1st degree murder.
Jesse Gentle made a court appearance Nov. 18 for an arraignment where John Stosich was appointed as his Public Defender. Bond for Gentle has been set at $750,000, according to Mark Taylor, Prosecuting Attorney-Elect.
An article by The Post Register states that according to the probable cause affidavit, the shooting was the culmination of several days of reported odd behavior from Gentle, that reportedly saw him smoke marijuana with the 72-year-old victim and shoot an unknown substance into his arms via syringes. He also reportedly brandished weapons and fantasized about killing people, including himself.
After an evening of smoking and using the syringes, Gentle later entered his aunt’s room to retrieve a shotgun. She “didn’t think much of it because she was sleepy,” Sally Krutzig with The Post Register detailed.
The aunt later stated that she heard gunshots and accused Gentle of killing Sorenson, to which she said Gentle responded, “We’ll take care of it.”
Idaho State crime scene investigators reported finding bloody clothes soaked in bleach water, an empty bottle of bleach, shoes and a gun.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:00 a.m. Dec. 2 at the Jefferson County Courthouse. First-degree murder is punishable in Idaho with the death penalty or up to life in prison with a minimum sentence of 10 years and a fine of up to $50,000.
As the case begins just weeks before Taylor is set to take office, he’s reached out to Butikofer’s office in hopes of a smooth and coordinated transition in the case where it’s possible that the death penalty may be sought.
According to Taylor, he has made numerous attempts to discuss coordination and in an email to Butikofer he wrote, "...our county will be best served by setting those feelings aside for the sake of our shared mission of justice for both the victims of crime and for the accused.”
Taylor further requested of Butikofer that any decision about seeking the death penalty be reserved for Taylor’s office, for Butikofer to allow his attorneys to consult with Taylor’s attorneys on a “mutually agreeable” approach to the hearing Dec. 2, and finally that he allow his attorneys to consult Taylor’s attorneys on two child sexual abuse cases that are pending in the office.
“This case won’t be resolved before Paul leaves office,” Taylor said. “This is a major case and my office will be the one that has to live with whatever decisions are made.”
Taylor also stated that any issues could result in a waste of taxpayer money.
After numerous calls, The Jefferson Star was unable to reach Butikofer for comment on the case or the transition between him and Taylor.
Officers responded to a “shots fired” call at approximately 1:58 a.m. Nov 17 at 4364 E. 375 N. Rigby, Idaho.
According to the Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson, Gentle knew Sorenson, as they were acquaintances through family. A release by the Sheriff’s Office stated that this was an isolated incident and no danger was presented to the public following the incident.
An autopsy has been scheduled for Sorenson, and the investigation is ongoing with Jefferson County Deputies and Idaho State Police.
Anderson stated that they have two weapons in custody but they are not able to identify which was used until the autopsy is completed.