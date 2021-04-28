Gentle case moves forward following preliminary hearing

Jesse Gentle, a 21-year-old charged with first degree murder for the death of Merle Jay Sorensen, attended a two day preliminary hearing April 15 and 16. Judge Robert Crowley ruled that there was sufficient evidence to proceed to trial in district court. At this time, no date has been set for a jury trial.
The first day of the hearing featured several in-person witnesses, including Gentle’s aunt, Tonya Stevenson. The incident took place at Stevenson’s residence in Rigby, which she described in the hearing.
Gentle and Sorenson were both staying at Stevenson’s home Nov. 16, with Sorenson staying on a futon in a covered patio area. Stevenson reported that the two men were smoking marijuana and that Gentle had used syringes to inject an unknown substance into his arm.
During the hearing, Stevenson was questioned on her own drug use and she stated that a hair follicle drug test may be positive for meth.
According to documents, Stevenson said Gentle had previously held a gun to his head and stated that he may use it on himself or others. At the time of Gentle’s arrest, two weapons were confiscated – a shotgun and a pistol.
While Stevenson stated that she was asleep for the majority of the night, she did say that she remembered Gentle entering her room to retrieve a shotgun and that she awoke to gunshots before finding Gentle and Sorenson, who had been shot.
Gentle said he would take care of it when Stevenson accused Gentle of killing Sorenson and Stevenson called the police, who arrived on the scene at approximately 2 a.m. Nov. 17.
Idaho State Crime Scene Investigators reported that they found bloody clothes soaked in bleach and water, as empty gallon of bleach, shoes and a gun in the area of the house where Gentle was staying.
According to court documents, other witnesses include Lt. Allen Fullmer from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office via reports and video, Detective Jason Pettingill with Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office via reports, Detective Tim Hopkins with Idaho State Police via reports, Ada County Coroner Dr. Garth Warren for the autopsy and forensic analysis, and Britney Wiley with Idaho State Police Forensic Services for a ballistics analysis.
Photographs, a forensic firearm and toolmark reports and the coroner’s report were listed as exhibits for the hearing.
The State of Idaho was represented by Attorney Matthew Dyal and Gentle was represented by Public Defender John Stosich and James Archibald, who acted as Lead Attorney.
Gentle is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail on a $750,000 bond.